“He’s a fan favorite, and honestly, he’s a player that can put on a show” – Paul George talks about Reggie Jackson’s impact and popularity among LA Clippers fans

Reggie Jackson is the big man among LA Clippers fans at the moment. Jackson had 22 points as the Clippers bested the Miami Heat 112-109 in a comeback win on Thursday night. Reggie Jackson hit a big three and made some clutch free throws right at the end of the game to give his Los Angeles Clippers their sixth straight win of the season.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif “Reggie, Reggie” chants in Staples Center as Jackson’s free throws push the Clippers to a 110-107 lead with 11 seconds left. “Reggie, Reggie” chants in Staples Center as Jackson’s free throws push the Clippers to a 110-107 lead with 11 seconds left. https://t.co/qLN7xtxCTS

As the Clippers turned a 17-point deficit into a three-point victory, fans cheered for Jackson all through the night. The Clippers guard did not score a point in the first half, but dropped all his 22 points in the second half as the home team emerged victorious at the Staples Center. Reggie Jackson also scored the last seven points for the Clippers, ensuring that his team maintained their winning streak.

Speaking on his teammate’s popularity among Clippers fans, Paul George commented:

“He's a fan favorite, and honestly, he's a player that can put on a show. It's a reason why people enjoy and cheer for him, because he can hit big shots, he can shake a defender, he can finish ... he's in the right place, right market.”

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson On the crowd support for Reggie: "He's a fan favorite, and honestly, he's a player that can put on a show. It's a reason why people enjoy and cheer for him, because he can hit big shots, he can shake a defender, he can finish ... he's in the right place, right market." On the crowd support for Reggie: "He's a fan favorite, and honestly, he's a player that can put on a show. It's a reason why people enjoy and cheer for him, because he can hit big shots, he can shake a defender, he can finish ... he's in the right place, right market."

Reggie Jackson, Paul George lead team effort for Clippers versus Miami Heat

The win against Miami was a team effort by the Los Angeles Clippers. Although Reggie Jackson contributed 22 points, Paul George maintained his good form by leading all Clippers scorers with 27 points. Eric Bledsoe, too, had a solid outing with 21 points while Ivica Zubac came up with a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds).

Nicolas Batum did not have a big scoring output, but made his presence felt for the Clippers as he tallied six points, six rebounds, three blocks and made the game-winning steal for the home team.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fans will be able to continue to cheer for Reggie Jackson and their Clippers as the Los Angeles team plays its next three games versus Minnesota, Chicago and San Antonio from within the comfort of Staples Center. The Clippers are 5-2 at home this season.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee