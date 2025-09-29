"He's gonna be a pimp": Laura Govan makes major prediction on youngest son Aloni Arenas’ bold personality

Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, has been the best mother to her four children. From teaching them valuable life lessons and driving at 11, to personally training them for basketball, Govan has dedicated her life to her children, and in the process, she has learned a lot about her children.

The reality TV star appeared on DHC Live with Dr. Holly Carter on Monday. While she was proudly talking about her children, she revealed their personalities. Govan said that her eldest daughter, Izela, was like her, but her youngest daughter, Hamiley, was less patient with stuff that bothered her and didn't waste time on people.

She also proudly spoke about her sons and predicted that her oldest son, Alijah, would be a great partner.

"Alijah is a I think he's going to be when he gets his wife, he is just going to be with his wife and that's it. He's gonna be the perfect husband."

However, Laura Govan added that her youngest son, Aloni, would be the opposite of her brother. She hilariously said that her youngest son was going to be a "pimp."

"The other one, Aloni, the baby, he gonna be a pimp for first six year. Pimp, he gonna be pimping," she added. (Timestamp 29:04)

Lura Govan had Aloni on June 1, 2011, when Gilbert Arenas played his last season in the NBA with the Orlando Magic.

Laura Govan makes shocking revelation about her relationship with Gilbert Arenas

Laura Govan and Gilbert Areans dated for 12 years, from 2002 to 2014. The former couple shares four children, but since their breakup, they have rarely spoken about their over a decade-long relationship.

After a long time, Govan finally opened up about her relationship with Arenas. She told Dr. Holly Carter on DHC Live that they had a messed-up relationship, which is why it didn't last.

"Oh, how do I tell it to you. So, I had found out my biggest thing with him was I'm going say a bad word, but it's the truth cuz we were a fight to f**k relationship," Govan said.

The reality TV star revealed even when they were together, Arenas was "the man" and she was "the fan." The mother of four added that her NBA star former boyfriend was fulfilling for her, but he was also a drug.

"We would fight and then we'd let loose. And it was our love language. And in us growing up, I realized that I can't have this," Govan said . "I realized that I will put up with it because I was addicted to him. I was a he was my he was a drug for me ... I needed him through my trauma, through my chaos. He was so fulfilling for me." (Timestamp: 21:45 onwards)

Laura Govan later added that she told Arenas that the only way she could leave him would be if they had a child together. Govan added that she decided to leave Arenas for the betterment of their children.

