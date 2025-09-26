"He's terrible & corny" - NBA fans rip Emmanuel Acho for dissing Zion Williamson's stunning transformation with Ozempic claim

Zion Williamson's transformation is one of the most talked-about topics in the basketball community over the last few days. The New Orleans Pelicans star showed up in a slimmer build at the media day on Tuesday.

Williamson lost significant weight and seems to be in the best shape of his career. Former NFL linebacker turned sports analyst Emmanuel Acho expressed his thoughts on Williamson on Wednesday's episode of the "SpeakEasy" podcast. He credited the Pelicans star's transformation to the weight loss drug Ozempic.

"I know Ozempic when I see it," Emmanuel said. "I don't need even these glasses for him. I can spot Ozempic without these. Zion was supposed to be the next superstar of the NBA and it hasn't materialized."

The fans online did not receive the former linebacker's comments well.

"I can stand this man Acho he is terrible and corny and just says anything and doesn’t stand on it," one fan said.

"'We all wanna see Zion shine'… while getting clicks for starting a rumor Zions on weight loss drugs😂😂😂" another fan said.

"Could we cancel Acho. What a simp," another fan said.

One fan called out Acho Emmanuel for a mistake on his take.

"Ozempic don’t help muscle. Another acho bad take. 1/77 Reasons why he got fired," the fan commented.

"People with weight issues talking about people with weight issues is crazy 😅" another fan said.

"How Is He Still Talking Sports Jesus?" another fan said.

Fans disagree with Acho Emmanuel's Ozempic take on Zion Williamson's transformation. (Credits: @speakeasy/YT)

The upcoming season is a make-or-break one for Zion Williamson, as it is his contract year. He needs to perform and stay healthy the entire season, or else he can lose the next two years on his contract.

Exploring Zion Williamson's unique contract situation

Zion Williamson's contract has certain stipulations in his five-year $197,230,450 deal that make it possible for New Orleans to part ways with him after the 2025-26 season.

According to Spotrac, the special clauses in Williamson's contract require him to weigh less than 295 pounds. Moreover, the guaranteed money paid to him in his contract is directly related to the games he plays next season. 40% of his salary next season becomes guaranteed if he plays more than or equal to 41 games.

Another 20% of his salary becomes guaranteed when he plays 51 games, and another 20% when he plays 61 games. To guarantee his contract in the 2026-27 season, he needs to meet those special criteria.

