"He worked his b**t off for it" - Paul George gives props to 8 ppg scorer for earning Clippers starting berth

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star forward Paul George is happy for teammate Terance Mann for earning a starting role in the 2023-24 NBA season. He lauded how George's hard work in past seasons had paid off.

Following one of their latest practices, the Clippers announced that Mann, who averaged 8.8 points a game last year, will be one of their starting guards. He joins point guard Russell Westbrook, forwards George and Kawhi Leonard and center Ivica Zubac.

Upon learning of the development, Paul George gave props to his young teammate, saying:

"It's great that Terance is rewarded for being professional, being mature for his age. ... He deserved it and he worked his b**t off for it."

Florida State product Mann was a second-round pick (48th overall) by the Clippers in the 2019 rookie draft. He proved to be a serviceable player right at the onset then had a banner season in his third year with averages of 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Those numbers went down last season to 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. But he remained an important piece in the team’s rotation.

Paul George, meanwhile, had a solid season last time around before injury forced him to see their campaign end from the sidelines. The 33-year-old eight-time All-Star had averages of 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals until he injured his knee late last season.

Now back healthy, he is looking forward to helping the Clippers go deeper in the competition and vie for the franchise’s first-ever NBA title.

The Clippers finished their preseason campaign with a 2-2 record. They kick off the 2023-24 NBA season on October 25 in a home game against the new-look Portland Trail Blazers.

Rookie Brandon Miller considers Paul George his GOAT

NBA veteran Paul George has established himself as one of the best in the league right now, inspiring many young players in the process. One of them is Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller, who not only considers ‘PG13’ as his favorite player but also the game’s GOAT.

The 20-year-old Alabama product surprised many ahead of the 2023 Draft when he chose George as his GOAT.

Brandon Miller said:

"No, because I actually don't think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball. My GOAT of basketball is Paul George. I grew up watching him, so it was never just LeBron."

