How the 2021 NBA offseason saw a shift of power from the West to the East

As the NBA's free agency period came and went with much player movement, could it be that East are wrestling for power with the West?

Maybe not yet, but let's take a look.

Miami Heat rising

Kyle Lowry is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Miami Heat via sign and trade with the Toronto Raptors, per @VinceGoodwill pic.twitter.com/8JbPg14Wdb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 2, 2021

The Miami Heat were the surprise of the NBA bubble in 2020, and despite losing to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, a culture change happened. The eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks swept the Heat out of the playoffs. The taste in Pat Riley's mouth had to be a bad one, because after that early exit, the Miami Heat landed bulldog guard Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade after nine seasons in Toronto. Is it all is better again in South Beach? Jimmy Butler is never to be questioned re: hard work and effort, and Bam Adebayo with all of his versatility will only get better. Lowry's addition will only galvanize the Heat in major Pat Riley ways. Miami also retained Duncan Robinson, and you can bet the 2020 NBA runner-up is ready for another deep playoff run.

Brooklyn out to show and prove

Miami wasn't the only team making a free agent splash. Despite having three of the best players in the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets sought to rid a bad taste from their mouths as well, and shored up a bench that will only augment what Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are expected to do. Acquiring DeAndre' Bembry, James Johnson and the sharp-shooter Patty Mills strengthens Brooklyn. Mills provides playoff experience and the grit you need to win NBA chips. Can Sean Marks and Steve Nash take this star-studded team to the top of the NBA as it should be expected to? We'll see.

New York Knicks

The Knicks, moving up to 4th in the Atlantic Division, were needed in the NBA. The league is only right when New York is in contention, and landing native son Kemba Walker, and Evan Fournier is a step in that direction. How that backcourt stops the opposition is the question. Julius Randle is now an MVP candidate, Derrick Rose is a steady wise force, Obi Toppin is on the rise -- as is RJ Barrett. Madison Square Garden will be scrappy and loud. Teams won't rest thinking a win will be easy in Manhattan, that's for sure.

Chicago Bullies?

Going out and acquiring a tall point guard with shoulder chips, adding a steady consistent star, and also a NBA champion to tighten up the bench to team with super scorer Zach LaVine, was unexpected yet pleasantly surprising. Chicago hasn't really done much since Derrick Rose left, and it appears that Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley and taking no shorts to return the Bulls to relevance ASAP. Daily matchups will be stretched to counter the playmaking ability of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball. DeRozan and LaVine are capable of taking over any game, and with Ball, and so much to prove, Chicago is getting a player at the right time in his career to ascend higher.

Philadelphia 76'ers? Huh?

Yes, despite nothing happening as of yet on the Ben Simmons front, and losing Dwight Howard back to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sixers could be better off. Signing Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz looks good on a team with the ever growing Tyrese Maxey. Joel Embiid just signed a supermax deal, and another year under Doc Rivers won't hurt. Keeping a 25 year old defensive phenom is not a bad idea for any NBA team. Now, in Philly, things are different. A lot has to happen for Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76'ers to get it all back on track.

NBA shift?

For now, and especially after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired both Russell Westbrook and born scorer Carmelo Anthony, it all remains sane in the West. Golden State will be decidedly better, and depending on how long Kawhi Leonard is out, the Clippers should still roll along. Denver and Utah will continue their upward trajectory barring injury, so yes, the West is still stacked.

The NBA is closer than ever in recent memory in terms of balance, and depending on what goes down in Philadelphia, a true shift may be imminent.

