How Damian Lillard amazingly saved a fan's house by leading Blazers to 42 wins: "Say less"

Despite Damian Lillard's recent request for a trade out of Portland, he has been with the organization for 11 seasons and has even grown fond of the fanbase.

When it comes to Portland's fanbase, there was a moment that Lillard had with a fan during the 2020-21 season that's one of the most wholesome interactions between a fan and a player.

An NBA fan told Damian Lillard on Twitter and requested a 42-win season, as he might end up losing his house if it doesn't come to fruition. It was a struggling season for the Portland Trail Blazers at the time, but Lillard was more than willing to take on the challenge.

The fan said:

"Dame how is your hamstring? I need you guys to win 42 games this year or I lose my house. Huge fan even if I’m in the mansion or homeless."

Lillard replied:

"Say less"

Damian Lillard went on to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to four straight wins closing off April and entering May. The record was at 36 wins and 28 losses with eight games remaining in the season. The team went on to win five straight games from May 5-12, with Lillard averaging 30-plus points per game in that span.

The record was at 41 wins and 29 losses, with one win away from the challenge being accomplished. Their penultimate game ended in a 118-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns. However, in their final game of the season, the Trail Blazers finally reached 42 wins with a 132-116 win over the Denver Nuggets.

It was an incredibly clutch win of the season for the team as they managed to sneak their way into a playoff spot. The Trail Blazers were matched up against the Nuggets in the Western Conference playoffs first round. Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers pushed the series to six games but ended up on the losing side.

Despite the early playoff exit, Lillard had quite a series, as he put up incredible numbers. He averaged 34.3 points per game (46.3% shooting, including 44.9% from the 3-point range) and 10.2 assists.

Looking back on Damian Lillard's comments regarding his long-term plans with Portland Trail Blazers

Before his request for a trade out of Portland, Lillard addressed his mindset regarding his long-term plans with the Trail Blazers organization in a segment on ESPN's "Stephen A's World."

“I’m not gonna say I’m putting them on a clock," Lillard said. "I’m just saying, if those things can’t be done, if we can’t do something significant like that, then we won’t have a chance to compete on that level.

"And then not only will I have a decision to make, but I think the organization will too."

The Trail Blazers had multiple chances to get the job done in building a competitive team around Lillard with the goal to win multiple championships. However, they had shortcomings galore, so Damian Lillard is now ready to take his talents elsewhere.

