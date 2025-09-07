"How do you get eliminated by a STATE": Fans pile on favorites France's misery as Zacchari Risacher and Co. fall to Georgia in EuroBasket 2025

By Avi Shravan
Modified Sep 07, 2025 15:50 GMT
Fans pile on favorites France
Fans pile on favorites France's misery as Zaccharie Risaacher and Co. fall to Georgia in EuroBasket 2025.

On Sunday, Georgia eliminated Zaccharie Risacher and France from the 2025 EuroBasket tournament with an 80-70 win. This year's EuroBasket has been nothing but a big rollercoaster ride since the Round of 16 started.

On Saturday, Finland eliminated Nikola Jokic and Serbia from the tournament and now the French National Men's Basketball team has also fallen. Two tournament favorites have been eliminated back-to-back.

The fans online could not hold themselves as they piled on France's misery on social media.

"Nah France how do you get eliminated by a STATE," one fan said.
"Diabolical from the supposed futures of the NBA. The game is cooked 💔," another fan said.
"Nba stars of France failed today," one fan said.

One fan credited the French team's loss to the absence of their star player Victor Wembanyama.

"Only because no wemby," one fan said.
"WE F***ING NEED WEMBY BRO WE SO ASS," another fan said.
"One year without Golbert on the team and they lose to “Georgia”," another fan said highlighting the absence of Rudy Gobert.

Zaccharie Risacher struggled to make an impact on the game as he scored only seven points while shooting 2-8 from the field. Another disappointment was Bilal Coulibaly, who ended the night without a single point while clocking in 20 minutes.

The French National Men's Basketball team was missing two of its biggest players in the tournament. Victor Wembanyama was out because of his deep vein thrombosis injury, while Rudy Gobert had withdrawn from the tournament, citing physical fatigue as his reason for absence.

However, the French side was still a strong team to face. They had finished the group stage as the top team in Group D, so seeing them lose to Georgia, who finished fourth in Group C, was a big disappointment to many fans.

Victor Wembanyama's former teammate makes bold statement after eliminating France from the EuroBasket

Toronto Raptors big man Alexander Sandro Mamukelashvili made a bold statement on Victor Wembyama after eliminating the French basketball team from the EuroBasket tournament. Mamukelashvili represented Georgia in the tournament and was electric in the Round of 16 game.

He scored 14 points, collected 11 rebounds and dished out two assists to help his nation secure a 70-80 win over the French. After securing the win, Mamukelashvili, who played with Wembanyama in the French star's rookie season, talked with the press.

"I wish them nothing but the best, but right now I can text Victor Wembanyama and tell him we just beat France, and it’s too bad he was not here because we would beat them with him too," Mamukelashvili said.

Mamukelashvili added that the French player's inefficiency from the charity line helped them win the game.

