How did Houston Rockets perform in the 2021 NBA Summer League? We take a closer look at the numbers and the story behind them

The Houston Rockets were a must watch this NBA Summer League season. The 2nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jalen Green, put on a show. Let's dig deeper into the roster, and how the Rockets performed.

"My chip is super big. It started at draft night when I got drafted number 2. I felt I was number 1."



Houston Rockets Summer League stats

In Summer league play, the Houston Rockets finished 3-2, Jalen Green was out after a hamstring tweak vs. the Blazers, and Alperen Şengün also missed the finale traveling back to Turkey. Josh Christopher and Armoni Brooks both shined vs. the Portland Blazers with 20 and 30 points, respectively.

In the five games, the Houston Rockets scored 88.4 points a game on 39.5% shooting. Houston hit 11 of 38 attempts from deep for 28%, and 14 of 20 from the line for 72%. The Rockets pulled down 41 boards a game (12 offensive; 29 defensive), averaged 19 assists, 15 turnovers, 9 steals, 6 blocks, committed 20 fouls a game and had a +/- of .04.

Young gunning

The Houston Rockets are a reason many will remember the 2021 Summer League for a long time. There was so much young talent in the NBA, and its fans were able to see that Houston had enough of that talent to brag about.

Jalen Green

The phenom from G-League's Ignite has put the league on notice, not only with his play, but with his words. He told Yahoo's Chris Haynes:

“I wanted to be the No. 1 pick, but as for the location, I didn't want to be in Detroit,” Green told Yahoo Sports. “I felt a lot more comfortable in Houston. It felt like a real homey environment. With Detroit, it felt like I was just going back to the G League bubble, and I just got out of the bubble. That’s pretty much what it was.

“In the [G League] bubble, I didn’t really have anything to do but just stay in the gym. I didn’t have any time to get away for myself. The only time I had to get away for myself was in my apartment. That’s what it felt like in Detroit. I wouldn’t be stepping outside in Detroit. There are not many things you can do in Detroit like that. You’re going to stay in the gym and then go back to your apartment.”

Anyone shunning the Houston Rockets' Jalen Green will have hell to pay whenever he suits up against them. He outdueled Cade Cunningham, the man Detroit took one spot ahead of Green, as the Houston Rockets dominated Detroit 119-81 in Summer League action. What an exciting player, comfortable in his skin.

Alperen Şengün

As show-stopping as Green has been this summer for the Houston Rockets, Alperen Şengün could be the star of Summer League. He's had a 15 points and 15 board outing, as well as a 21 and eight game vs. Detroit when all eyes were on the top two picks. The 16th pick in the draft is not too shabby himself, and looking very comfortable vs. NBA competition.

Brooks and Christopher

Armoni Brooks and Josh Christopher took over from where Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green left off vs. the Blazers. Both had breakout games and took advantage of the opportunity given.

How all this talent fits into the Houston Rockets regular season scheme remains to be seen. It doesn't appear they'll have the wraps on for too long, and we'll see that Jalen Green is the next star that has now. He's already fired up and it's very early.

Has the season started yet?

