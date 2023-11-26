How long will Jalen Johnson be out for? Exploring more about Hawks forward latest injury setback

During their game against the Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson exited the game after injuring his left wrist. The injury occurred as Wizards' forward Kyle Kuzma made an attempt to contest Johnson's dunk. The two athletes collided in mid-air, and Johnson ended up falling. He appeared to use his left arm to cushion the fall, resulting in the wrist injury.

After the contact, Johnson immediately grabbed his left wrist in pain. He remained briefly on the court to shoot his free throws before leaving. He didn't return, but his team was able to overcome his early exit as they prevailed over the Wizards with a final score of 136-108.

For the Hawks, it looks like they will have to play without their breakout star for a significant amount of time. As per Shams Charania, he is expected to miss four weeks due to the injury to his left wrist that he suffered after Kuzma's hard foul.

Thankfully, it appears that Johnson did not suffer any fractures and will not require surgery, which can be viewed by the fans as a silver lining.

The Atlanta Hawks, who currently have an 8-7 record, will certainly miss him and will look forward to his return.

Jalen Johnson has significantly improved his production this season

Jalen Johnson was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks as their 20th pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft. During his rookie season, he played 22 games in which he averaged 5.5 minutes of playing time. He put up 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds during his first year in the league.

In his sophomore year, his playing time increased to almost 15 minutes per game in 70 games played. Throughout his second year in the NBA, Jalen Johnson averaged 5.6 points and four rebounds.

This season, with John Collins no longer playing for the Hawks, Johnson has been awarded more playing time, and he has certainly made the most of it. His playing time has climbed to about 30 minutes per game, which has resulted in increased output on both ends of the court.

His scoring has jumped up to 14.1 points per game. Additionally, he has also shown improvement in his ability to shoot the deep ball, as he is shooting 42.5% from deep.

He has also improved his rebounding, collecting 7.3 boards per game. Moreover, he has provided a steady defensive presence for the Hawks with 1.1 steals and 1 block per game.