How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options & more explored

The Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs is one of the five games scheduled on Tuesday. The Mavericks and the Spurs belong to the same Southwest Division in the Western Conference. Teams within the same division of the same conference play each other four times in a season.

The Mavs and the Spurs have already faced each other three times this season. Dallas has defeated the Spurs on each of those three occasions. The last time these teams faced each other was on Feb. 14 in Dallas at American Airlines Center, and the Mavericks won 116-93.

Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 34 points, while Victor Wembanyama was the highest scorer for the Spurs with 26 points.

Once again, Irving, Luka Doncic, and Wembanyama are set to be the highlights today. Irving is coming off an amazing night against the Denver Nuggets, hitting an impossible game-winner. Doncic is one of the leading candidates for the MVP race this season and Wembanyama is already having a historic rookie season.

The Mavericks are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 39-29 record. On the other hand, the Spurs are ranked last in the West with a 15-53 record.

When and where is Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

Game Day: Tuesday, Mar. 19

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Frost Bank Center

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Ticket Details: The game ticket for the Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs can be bought online through Ticketmaster, StubHub, Vivid Seats or SeatGeek.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

Fans can enjoy the game on various TV and radio channels. Here is the list of all channels where the game will be broadcast.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs channel list

The Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs game is not nationally televised. The game will be available on Bally Sports Southwest-SA for home viewers and Bally Sports Southwest-Dallas for away viewers.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs radio stations

Fans can also listen to the live-action through radio channels. Listeners from Dallas (away) can tune in to KRLD Newsradio / KTCK 96.7 FM / ESPN Dallas. Listeners from San Antonio (home) can tune in to WOAI / KLUP.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs live streaming details

Fans can stream the Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs game through NBA League Pass and Fubo. Both streaming websites require the viewers to buy a subscription to watch the game.