"I know y'all aren't happy": Shaquille O'Neal attempts to woo Devin Booker to leave $295 million deal

New Reebok executive Shaquille O’Neal made a friendly pitch to Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker. He wanted him to walk away from the $295 million deal he is expected to get through six years of playing, along with his partnership with Nike.

The Basketball Hall-of-Famer tried his luck on Instagram, saying that "Book" may want to reconsider his current contract and team up with Rebook. This is due to the issues that arose over the launch of the Suns star’s first Nike sneakers.

O’Neal wrote:

“Hey @dbook. I know y’all aren’t happy with the sneaker launch. You should come with @reebok. We just getting started. Hit me."

In July 2022, Devin Booker signed a four-year, $224-million supermax extension that guarantees him $295 million. He later agreed to a contract extension with Nike.

The three-time All-Star has been with Nike since he was drafted by the Suns in 2015. He has become synonymous with the Kobe line due to his affinity to the late NBA great Kobe Bryant.

After his initial contract expired, he re-signed with the Swoosh brand in 2018. Then in 2022, he chose to stay with Nike and the latest deal runs until 2029. Booker will also collaborate with the brand on lifestyle activations and not just traditional basketball items.

Last year, Nike and Booker presented the Suns star’s first signature shoe – Nike Book 1.

Devin Booker admits issues on launch of first signature shoe

While excited that he has launched his first signature shoe with Nike, Devin Booker believes the brand could have done better in launching it, particularly on the marketing side.

The 27-year-old made this known when he responded to an Instagram post suggesting Nike may have fumbled the launch of the Book 1 sneaker.

Booker wrote:

“A lot of people feel the same way”

Screenshot of Devin Booker's comments

The comments were used by NBA legend and new Reebok executive Shaquille O'Neal to woo Booker to join them in Reebok. O'Neal was named president of the brand's basketball division.

Aside from the marketing, some quarters criticized the design of the Book 1 shoe, which was aimed at lifestyle use as well as basketball.

Nike said more colorways for the Book 1 are to be released this year.

