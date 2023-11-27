“I'm gonna fight KAT & Anthony Edwards" - Shannon Sharpe throws shade at Timberwolves for not having Rudy Gobert's back during chokehold

Shannon Sharpe is skeptical of the camaraderie between Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and Karl Antony-Towns. He called out KAT and Edwards on the latest episode of ESPN's "First Take" for not fighting for Gobert when Draymond Green put their Minnesota Timberwolves teammate in a chokehold.

“If I'm Rudy Gobert, I'm gonna fight KAT and I'm gonna fight Anthony Edwards when I get back to the locker room 'cause ain't nobody grabbed him," the former NFL star said. "Draymond got Rudy in a chokehold, KAT standing right there. Draymond had just punked Anthony Edwards earlier in the game, said you not 'bout this life.”

This is not the first time someone has criticized Gobert’s teammates for not sticking up for him. Patrick Beverley of the Philadelphia 76ers said that despite KAT standing there making a mug face he didn’t do anything for his teammate.

Green put Gobert in a chokehold when Gobert grabbed Klay Thompson from behind during an altercation. Draymond later said that he didn’t regret his actions and he would always stand up for his teammates in such situations. However, he said that he should also grow as a player.

Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think Anthony Edwards could play football professionally

Recently, Anthony Edwards was asked if could play both football and basketball professionally at the highest level. The Timberwolves star confidently said that he would perhaps be the first player to do so in history.

However, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe didn’t agree with Edwards. Sharpe said that to play in the NFL, a player needs to deal with a different level of physicality and needs to have a different mental strength. While Sharpe said that Edwards was big-time in the NBA, he wasn’t sure it would be the same in the NFL.

"I don’t know how often do you go to NBA games, but you go watch the NBA games, you watch eight and ninth guys shoot the basketball, and they don’t miss," Sharpe said. "They’ll make 10, 11 shots in an effing row. But the mindset to be a football player and deal with that physicality … that’s a different animal. That’s a different animal.”

Football was the first sport that Edwards started playing in his childhood. However, he switched to basketball after watching his elder brother Antoine play.