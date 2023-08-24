"I'm gonna get to 270 (pounds)": Charles Barkley reveals name of wonder drug that's helped him lose 70 pounds, aims to drop to 250 lbs

People have always made fun of Charles Barkley for his weight, and he's been a good sport about it and sometimes rides the jokes. However, he revealed recently that he's trying to get in better shape and has lost significant weight thanks to a wonder drug.

Most retired NBA players usually gain weight after they let their bodies go. It's difficult for retired athletes to maintain the shape they typically have during their playing days. Barkley, meanwhile, had struggles with weight management even when he was still playing.

Now, he's discovered a miracle drug that has helped him manage his weight. He revealed it in "The SI Media Podcast" and went into detail about it.

"I'm down 70 (pounds). You know, it's been great," Barkley said. "I started at 352, and I'm 285 now. I'm gonna get to 270. My plan weight was 250, but I'm gonna get to 270. You know, I got a great doctor. She started me on this drug, Mounjaro. I think we started in November if I remember correctly. I take a shot once a week.

"When I got my new hip, which was one of the best thing you ever get ... you can't do anything for months and months. And I'm not one of those persons to just sit around and eat and not gain weight. But then I was really concerned.

"My doctor told me, 'Hey, man, ain't no fat old people.' I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'Ain't no fat old people. They're all dead or got body parts chopped off.' He said, 'You got to get in shape man 'cause it only gets harder.'"

Charles Barkley advised Zion Williamson to lose some weight

One of the biggest problems of Zion Williamson is his inability to stay healthy, which has made him unavailable for the New Orleans Pelicans. NBA legend Charles Barkley has given him advice on what to do, which is to lose some weight to be healthy.

"I’m concerned. I’m really concerned," Barkley said about Zion. "I tell this story, and I’m being critical. It is what it is. Moses Malone said to me, he said I was fat and lazy. And I started to cry a little bit … and it was a turning point in my career."

Williamson has been criticized heavily for his weight management. During the times when he's on the sidelines, he's usually seen gaining weight.

If there's someone who can give Williamson advice about weight management, it's Charles Barkley.

