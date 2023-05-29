"I'm not in position to put it past that" - Brian Windhorst still believes LeBron James, Cavaliers comeback in 2016 NBA Finals as greatest ever

NBA insider and analyst Brian Windhorst thinks that the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers led by LeBron James still had the greatest comeback in NBA history. The Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to win the championship against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

On a recent episode of Get Up on ESPN, the crew discussed if the Boston Celtics will be the greatest comeback story if they defeat the Miami Heat in Game 7. The Celtics are on the verge of making history as the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit.

However, Windhorst was not having any of it because he witnessed "The King" and his Cavaliers do the impossible in 2016.

"You're talking to somebody who was up close and personal on the 2016 Finals," Windhorst said. "Coming back from 3-0 down with comeback within a comeback for Derrick White's tip, it's very compelling. The Cavs winning that series down 3-1 against a 73-win team, winning Games 5 and 7 on the road, I'm not in position to put it past that."

Get Up @GetUpESPN Even if the Celtics win Game 7, @WindhorstESPN still ranks the 2016 Finals as the greatest comeback in NBA history Even if the Celtics win Game 7, @WindhorstESPN still ranks the 2016 Finals as the greatest comeback in NBA history 👀 https://t.co/Ej9RVlOGEF

However, Brian Windhorst did acknowledge that Boston can claim the moniker Comeback City. Windhorst pointed out the New England Patriots comeback from a 28-3 deficit in the Super Bowl in 2016. He also mentioned the 2004 Boston Red Sox that won the AL pennant after being down 3-0 against the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

The Celtics definitely have a chance to make history, but LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers' comeback in 2016 might be more meaningful. They were against the best regular season team in NBA history and had to win two games on the road, including Game 7.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are the No. 8 seed and nobody expected them to make it far this postseason. The Celtics also have homecourt advantage for Games 5 and 7, unlike the Cavaliers.

LeBron James unlikely to retire this summer, could undergo surgery

LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James shocked the world when he teased his retirement after the LA Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals last week. James hinted that he'll be thinking about his future in the offseason and there's a chance he won't come back for his 21st NBA season.

However, Sam Amick of The Athletic and ESPN's Dave McMenamin both reported that sources close to "The King" don't believe he's done. James will likely return next season and even finish his contract with the Lakers.

The Athletic's Shams Charania also reported that the four-time NBA champ might undergo surgery on a torn tendon in his right foot. If it happens, James could be out for at least two months, but will be healthy enough at the start of training camp.

