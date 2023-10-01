“I’m trying to play 17 years, too”: Chet Holmgren benchmarks Kevin Durant’s career, aims to follow in his footsteps  

After his NBA debut was delayed for a year because of an injury, Chet Holmgren took time to be a student of the game by observing how superstars achieved their status in the league. Among the athletes that he hopes to emulate is another OKC Thunder legend, Kevin Durant.

Holmgren entered the league in the 2022 NBA draft where he was selected second overall behind reigning Rookie of the Year winner Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic. After an impressive NBA Summer League run with the Thunder, an injury ruled Holmgren out for the season.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Chet Holmgren appeared in his second NBA Summer League. The 7-foot-1 big man saw Kevin Durant as a player he hopes to mimic as they share a similar body frame entering the league. Holmgren said in an interview with Eddie Gonzalez of the Boardroom:

“Seeing that work ethic and the attention to detail… He knows what it takes."

Chet Holmgren also said that he has been working closely with Kevin Durant and have been playing pick-up games with him:

“I’m trying to follow in those footsteps and take as much as I can from him cause I’m trying to play 17 years, too, at a high level and get better each year. It starts in the gym and being able to get in the gym with somebody like [Durant] at such a young stage in my career, it pays dividends for me.”

Chet Holmgren has a positive outlook fitting with his teammates with the OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder managed to make it to the play-in tournament last season even without Chet Holmgren. Outside and looking in, the incoming rookie knows what he can bring to the team to help push the bar for the 2023-24 season.

"There are some things that I do that we didn't exactly have on the team last year," Holmgren said. "Obviously, I haven't played with any of these dudes for 82 games, so I'm gonna have to figure out how these dudes play. They are going to figure out how I play and how it can fit together to raise the ceiling of our team as high as we can.

Last season, the OKC Thunder finished with a 40-42 record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the best year of his NBA career, while newcomer Jalen Williams was a revelation and made it the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

The OKC Thunder will play five preseason games from Oct. 9-19, before starting the season against the Bulls in Chicago on Oct. 25.