"I could see through it all": As Zion Williamson-Moriah Mills saga continues to rage on, Chingy recalls encounter with adult star a year ago

The Zion Williamson-Moriah Mills controversy has been one of the major talking points of the offseason. As the storm rages on, American rapper Chingy recently spoke up about a meeting he had with the adult film actor a year ago.

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Williamson has been one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA in the last few seasons. While being praised for his potential greatness when he is on the floor, the forward has been equally criticized for his inability to stay on it.

With constant injury issues plaguing the superstar, Williamson has repeatedly been critiqued for his weight issues. However, this offseason brought a change of pace as his weight issues were put aside and his off-court antics were brought into the limelight.

The controversial situation with Mills garnered a significant amount of attention over the offseason. Although it seemed like things were beginning to die down, Williamson is far from being in the clear.

On this note, rapper Chingy was asked about his knowledge of the situation. While VladTV's Shawn Prez explained the details of the controversy, the rapper stopped him and recalled a story of meeting Mills while on tour a year prior.

While recollecting how Mills came up to his hotel to meet him, he said:

"I could tell she wanted to do some other things. But young Jackpot just wasn't with it because I could see through it all. I could see through it all. And she had to go and dip out."

Chingy then added that he remembered her for several reasons, but he didn't commit because it didn't seem like the "right thing to do." He additionally said that he may have "been on her list" if he had.

Chingy's depiction of Mills certainly raises a lot of question marks regarding her disposition. However, even with this in mind, it doesn't necessarily help Zion's situation as a whole.

Moriah Mills continues to attack Zion Williamson

Moriah Mills has hounded Zion Williamson on social media over the last few months. From constantly tagging him in tweets to exposing screenshots and pictures, Mills has practically put everything about the two on full display.

Although the situation died down for a bit, Mills returned with rejuvenated vigor and went as far as to get Zion's name tattooed on her face. However, this is still small-scale.

Mills recently claimed that Williamson was a woman beater and owed her $62,000 to keep her quiet. With several alleged claims being made without much evidence, Mills is far from done with this fiasco.

