Watch: Moriah Mills gets Zion Williamson's name tattooed on her face

Moriah Mills isn't looking to stop anytime soon apparently as she recently posted a video on Instagram showing her new tattoo of Zion Williamson's name. The adult film star had the tattoo strategically placed on her left cheek so everyone can easily see her new ink.

Days have passed since Mills' Twitter account got banned for threatening to post intimate videos of her and the NBA star. However, that hasn't stopped her from actively pursuing attention using Williamson. This time, Moriah has decided that she'll get the recognition by permanently inking Zion's name on her face.

Watch the video below as she showed how the name was tatted on her.

It's unclear when or if Mills will stop looking for attention using the two-time All-Star's fame. But most have speculated that she will continue to pursue the attention that she initially got.

The New Orleans Pelicans look like they're ready to move on from Zion Williamson

The 2023 NBA draft concluded Thursday night, but no trade involving Zion Williamson happened. According to multiple reports from the past days, Zion was likely to be moved during the day of the draft. However, that did not happen.

According to reports, the New Orleans Pelicans are willing to move on from Williamson this offseason. The organization is reportedly disappointed with the recent off-court issues that include Zion and the adult video performer.

"High-ranking members of the organization have been dismayed by recent off-court developments around Williamson, as other outlets have noted," Tim Legler wrote. "The organization recently fired assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon, a Naismith Hall of Famer, who was instrumental in the development of several young Pelicans, including Williamson.

"Those reading the tea leaves may surmise that Weatherspoon’s firing was related to the team’s issues with Williamson."

Williamson's large contract could be one reason that the Pelicans haven't been able to move the star forward. His five-year extension, which guarantees him around $197.2 million, will start this season. He's set to earn around $34 million for the next season alone.

Williamson hasn't done enough to stay healthy consistently in his four seasons. The last time that happened to him was during his sophomore year, when he played 61 games. Since then, he's only seen action 29 times in the past two seasons.

