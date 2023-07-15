The Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills saga took on another shocking turn that might yet be the most stunning of all. Mills has been blasting the basketball superstar over the past weeks since he and his girlfriend had a viral baby gender reveal.

The former adult film actress continued her wild allegations on TikTok (via Brady):

“Every time I come into the internet, people are bashing me because of this man [Williamson]. He said he’s gonna send me $62000. I have yet to receive that since June. ... I did not want to come to the world and let you guys know what he has been doing to me my entire relationship with him.

She added with a stunning bomb:

“He is a woman beater and the NBA needs to know this. I did not want to come to this because he has so many endorsements but Zion Williamson is a woman-beater. And the reason he was paying me off is so I won’t come to the world and tell everybody.

Moriah Mills’ rant has been going on for weeks. She has posted alleged messages from Zion Williamson asking her to move in with her in New Orleans. Mills also added that the New Orleans Pelicans superstar has been giving her $107K monthly.

Here’s what she posted on Instagram:

“Thanks for the gifts you gave me last week @Zionwilliamson not sure why you wanted me upset again it’s all good. You have responsibilities now!!! You would be mad too if you $107K monthly allowance may have to be cut because of a trap baby !! And no I’m not posting the receipt of this.

Before she revealed the alleged monthly allowance, Moriah Mills was adamant that all her rantings were because Williamson hurt her feelings. She thought she was the one when in fact, he had another girlfriend impregnated.

Mills even threatened to expose sex tapes involving the two. So far, those tapes haven’t been seen yet.

After all her rants, people will not easily believe her latest shocking bomb.

Moriah Mills accused Zion Williamson of sending people to threaten her

Before Moriah Mills came out with the woman-beater accusation, she also claimed something almost as wild on Twitter. Unfortunately, her account has been suspended.

Here's what she had to say about Zion Williamson's alleged move to silence her:

"Zion can't win a case against me I have physical proof that he sent people to threaten me and he know this as well @Zionwilliamson I'm taking you to court for all the damages you have caused my life @NBA @PelicansNBA"

The former Duke superstar has hardly acknowledge her, only mentioning her in passing in Gilbert Arenas' podcast. Who knows what she might come up with if the two-time All-Star continues to ignore her.

