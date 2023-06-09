"I stand by my son 100%” - Zion Williamson's stepfather addresses Moriah Mills' claims about his son

The issue that Zion Williamson has been involved in has dragged his family after his stepfather, Lee Anderson, addressed the situation. Shortly after announcing that he'll be a father, Moriah Mills emerged out of nowhere and started calling out Williamson, exposing him for being unfaithful to his girlfriend.

Williamson is in a tricky situation, as Mills, an adult entertainer, is calling him out. According to Moriah, she has done business with Zion on multiple occasions and was ready to move to New Orleans, only to find out that he was with someone. This frustrated the adult worker and started calling him out non-stop on Twitter.

Due to this, Anderson addressed the issue that heavily involves his stepson during a charity event.

"When I was a child, I walk like a child, talk like a child, did childish things. But when I became a man, when I understood, then God blessed me." Anderson said.

FOX 8 New Orleans @FOX8NOLA Zion Williamson's stepfather says he stands behind his son 100%, apparently responding to social media gossip following his gender reveal video: bit.ly/3X6do7V?utm_so… Zion Williamson's stepfather says he stands behind his son 100%, apparently responding to social media gossip following his gender reveal video: bit.ly/3X6do7V?utm_so… https://t.co/uv9H78y0SK

"Believe half of what you see and nothing you hear. That's all I'm gonna say. I stand by my son 100%."

Despite getting himself involved in his son's mess, Mills hasn't stopped herself yet. She's still dragging Zion's name, calling him out on Twitter. According to her, the NBA star has reached out to her to delete the tweets that involve him, but she hasn't stopped mentioning the two-time All-Star in every tweet.

Another woman is calling out Zion Williamson amid the drama with Moriah Mills

The gossip going around social media that's being hyped by Mills has heavily affected Zion Williamson. She hasn't stopped calling out Williamson since the announcement of him becoming a father was confirmed. Due to this, a new woman has joined the trend that Mills started.

A woman by the name of Yami Taylor recently posted a photo of Zion lying on the bed with her on Instagram. Unfortunately, it was on her Instagram stories, and the post expired after 24 hours. In the post, she placed an interesting caption, calling out the NBA star for cheating on her pregnant girlfriend.

"And be laying around sleeping comfortably knowing you have b*****s pregnant ehhh disgusted" Taylor wrote.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Another woman has called out Zion Williamson after he flew her out, got her court side seats, and more. She claims he did all this knowing he had a baby on the way Another woman has called out Zion Williamson after he flew her out, got her court side seats, and more. She claims he did all this knowing he had a baby on the way 👀😳 https://t.co/pmripII8co

It still hasn't been confirmed whether the man in her post is really Zion. The NBA star hasn't addressed any of the accusations regarding him and will likely lay low for a while.

Williamson only played for 29 games this season due to a hamstring injury that held him back. In those games, Zion averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) will not return to tonight’s game Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) will not return to tonight’s game

