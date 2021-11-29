“I thought I got fouled, so I let my emotions go and definitely fired me up” – Stephen Curry explains late scoring frenzy versus LA Clippers that gives Golden State Warriors 7th straight win

Stephen Curry was an angry man on Sunday. The seven-time All-Star picked up a technical foul early in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, after which he erupted for 11 of his 33 points to give the Warriors their seventh straight win. It was also a game where Stephen Curry broke his own record of becoming the fastest player in NBA history to reach 100 three-pointers in a season, taking just 19 games on this occasion.

The episode where Stephen Curry picked up the technical foul happened at the 9:07 mark of the final 12-minute period of the game. Curry thought he was fouled by the Clippers’ Terance Mann as he tried to lay the ball in on a two-on-one play, but instead the possession was ruled an out-of-bounds play by the referee. Curry, who fell to the floor as a result of the contact with Mann, immediately let loose against the ref, who in turn wasted no time in giving Curry the technical.

Speaking on the episode after the game and how it sparked him to go on a scoring run, Stephen Curry said:

“I thought I got fouled so I let my emotions go and definitely fired me up, fired our team up. You have to be able to direct that energy into just putting the ball in the basket obviously after that. So that's where I feel like we do it well, where you don't let it become a distraction for the rest of the game, and it obviously helped open up the game.”

“You saw the flurry coming,” says Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green about Stephen Curry’s late-scoring frenzy

After picking up the technical, Stephen Curry hit three long-range shots in less than 90 seconds between the 6:36 mark and the 5:21 mark of the final period. That blitz from Curry helped the Warriors’ lead swell from 86-74 to 95-77. Curry hit a jump shot a few minutes later to finish with 33 points, five rebounds, six assists and six steals in the game. He went 12-of-22 from the field and seven-of 13 from downtown as his scoring average jumped to 28.6 ppg, the best in the NBA this season.

Commenting on Stephen Curry’s exploits, Warriors forward Draymond Green told reporters:

“You saw the flurry coming. I was telling Jordan Poole, ‘he’s about to put this one up.’ He started putting them up. It’s good to watch.”

The Golden State Warriors’ 105-90 win on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers is their seventh straight win of this stretch. They also won seven straight before losing to Charlotte on November 14.

With Stephen Curry leading their charge, the Golden State Warriors currently hold the NBA’s best regular season record at 18-2. They will now take on the Phoenix Suns, a team on a 16-game winning streak, in a highly anticipated clash between the NBA’s two best teams on Tuesday.

