“I want my ring to be bigger than my brother’s” – Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his expectations clear from the Bucks for their ring ceremony on opening night 

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made it very clear what he expects from the Milwaukee Bucks at their ring ceremony on opening night. When asked what he had advised the Bucks regarding the rings to be given to the players, Giannis said:

“I said let me keep it very, very simple. I’m not competitive, guys. I said, I want my ring to be bigger than my brother’s… When Kostas, my brother, showed me his ring, it was huge. It was like an airpod case. I said at least, you know, you guys don’t sell us short, give us a big ring also.”

Giannis was referring here to his brother Kostas Antetokounmpo, who won a ring with the LA Lakers as part of their 2020 NBA Finals winning roster. Giannis will receive his ring on opening night along with his Milwaukee teammates, coaches and front office staff to commemorate their 2021 NBA Finals victory over the Phoenix Suns. The ceremony will take place at Fiserv Forum before the Bucks’ first game of the 2021-22 NBA season against the Brooklyn Nets.

Giannis, who spoke to reporters on Monday, admitted that he and teammate Khris Middleton were involved “a little bit” in the design of the ring that will be handed out on opening night. But he added that they too do not know what the final ring will look like since there was an element of surprise for them as well.

The Bucks will be playing the Nets on opening night in what will be their first game after the two teams were involved in an intense seven-game series in the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Bucks won Game 7 with a 115-111 score line in overtime.

Kevin Durant was absolutely spectacular for the Nets in that series. Durant singlehandedly led the Nets’ challenge with both Kyrie Irving and James Harden unavailable for the full duration of the series because of injury.

When asked about how the Bucks plan to defend Durant in the upcoming contest, Giannis replied:

“We have got to do it as a team. There’s nobody in this world that can slow down KD. One of the best players in the world. Can score the ball from everywhere. We’ve got to do it as a team. If Khris is going to start on him, if I’m going to start on him, we don’t know. But no matter what the assignment is, no matter what the game plan is, what coach tells us to do, we have to also do it.”

Giannis added:

“No matter who is in front of him, he has got to see four other guys ready to defend him. You’ve got to be ready. At the end of the day, if I’ve got to guard KD, if I’ve got to guard James Harden, if I’ve got to guard Kyrie [Irving]… you have to be ready to take that assignment.”

