3 reasons why James Harden could win MVP for the 2021-22 NBA season

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets in 2021-22 will be interesting to say the least. As Sean Marks and the Brooklyn Nets look to push forward without Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant have every reason to show the NBA that winning a championship can be done with two superstars sans one. Playmaking duties will be spread throughout the roster, yet it is James Harden who will have the rock more than anyone, and for that, he will be among the top candidates for NBA MVP.

James Harden the step back super hero

James Harden could legitimately be the first pick in any hypothetical draft of current NBA players. He will put up a 40 spot with a monster rebound and assist totals on a whim. His chill personality almost nullifies what he does on the floor until you look up and bam, James Harden has 50 points. It appears most of his points come off in isolation, and with the attention he commands, teammates will get opportunities to score easy baskets. It's the dribble drives, the spin moves and the upper body bully ball when a player focuses on James Harden that makes him so dangerous to hit the step back three - in volume.

NBA leader

James Harden, the all-time NBA leader in 50 point triple doubles with five, will most likely add to that historical total this year as he and Kevin Durant put the Brooklyn Nets on their capable backs in an NBA title quest. He will be extraordinary to watch this year, and the numbers that shake out will be incredible if the Nets gain the chemistry needed to compete for the pinnacle. The Brooklyn Nets' ambition is something anyone who watches the NBA is aware of, and the leadership of James Harden, in particular with a usage rate that will rise, will be one of the catalysts this NBA season. While his usage rate won't approach his career high of 40.5 in 2018-19, a more realistic rate of 30.6 - his career average - is doable. Given the ball will be in his hands despite the Brooklyn Nets' enhanced roster, what would be the scenario where James Harden collects his 2nd NBA MVP?

#3 Stay healthy

The image of James Harden's hamstring giving out in the playoffs is something no one following the NBA wants to see, and a healthy James Harden augments the NBA given his star quality. NBA fans need him on the floor as much as naturally possible, and with the absence of Kyrie Irving, if James Harden goes down or misses substantial time, the Brooklyn Nets will still win their fair share, yet will not advance in the East. The Eastern Conference is becoming too good for any team's stars to miss time - especially any in Brooklyn.

#2 Denver Nuggets of the 80's?

The Brooklyn Nets finished 2nd in two important categories: NBA scoring and three-point shooting. These Nets conjure images of Alex English, Dan Issel and Kiki VanDeWeghe's scoring barrages of the 80's. Dan Issel would pull the center away from the basket, Alex English would go to work as an undersized scoring threat down low, and Kiki VanDeWeghe would join Issel outside to run over teams nightly. Though Denver never won a championship, the Nuggets were an intimidating force for most of the decade. Brooklyn will miss a great piece that will pressurize teams to capitalize on every possession to keep up, yet James Harden and Kevin Durant are on a different level than the Nuggets. It is not out of the question to see both score over 30 points a game this season - with James Harden approaching a triple-double for the season.

#1 Brooklyn finishes as the top seed

What will be held against James Harden in any MVP quest for the Brooklyn Nets is his otherworldly teammate, Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant is also capable of huge numbers, and with those numbers comes a conversation about who is the best in the NBA. A conversation that has been dominated by Kevin Durant. It's curious as to why James Harden isn't seen as such, yet this might be the year that all changes in the public eye. The Atlantic Division is there for the taking considering each of its teams are in flux, yet no one in the division has the firepower of Durant and Harden. What will separate James Harden from Kevin Durant is The Beard's assist and rebounding totals, and with 57 triple doubles (two behind Larry Bird), one of the NBA's best facilitators may break Jason Kidd's Nets season triple-double record of 12. Those are the things besides winning that have to happen for James Harden to be considered and win NBA MVP this season. Big-time performances on TV will augment his case, yet winning the top seed in the Eastern Conference will give James Harden the credentials to carry the award home.

