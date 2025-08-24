  • home icon
"I worry about him every day": Shaquille O'Neal's son Myles hilariously reacts to 53-year-old NBA legend's boxing que

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 24, 2025 23:05 GMT
Shaq
Shaquille O'Neal's son Myles had a hilarious reaction to his father appearing in a boxing match [Picture Credit: Getty]

There are only a few things Shaquille O'Neal wouldn't do as long as he has his limbs working and air in his lungs. The LA Lakers star recently announced that he would face Charlie Mack in a boxing match.

Earlier this month, Mack, who has previously worked as Hollywood star Will Smith's bodyguard, challenged Shaquille for a celebrity boxing match. While Shaquille might have confidence in himself, one of his sons was afraid of him.

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with Myles O'Neal, one of Shaq's children. When asked about the potential game between his father and Charlie Mack, he gave a very candid response.

"I worry about him every day," Myles told TMZ with a big laugh.
However, the 28-year-old son made it clear that, regardless of his opinion about the game, he would support his father no matter what. He also offered to train his legendary NBA father.

"I don't know. A boxing match is kinda crazy, but you know I'm gonna be ringside. I'll support. I'll help train, stuff like that," he said.

Maybe Myles shouldn't worry too much about his pops because Shaquille O'Neal isn't exactly new to stepping inside a ring. In 2021, he teamed up with Jade Cargill to beat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in AEW.

In 2009 and 2010, the NBA legend faced Oscar De La Hoya and Shane Mosley, respectively, on the ABC reality show "Shaq Vs."

But yes, to imagine Shaq throwing punches at 53 years old is a wild idea.

The background story of Shaquille O'Neal potentially facing Charlie Mack in a boxing match

On Aug. 18, earlier this month, Charlie Mack posted a video explaining his beef with the NBA legend. Recalling the exact incident, he said that he once "chopped" Shaquille O'Neal in his neck and put him in line when the four-time NBA champion tried to cut the line during an autograph signing.

Shaq posted a video on his Instagram handle and accepted the challenge from Charlie Mack.

“Hey celebrity boxing and Charlie Mack, I accept," he said in the video. "You name the time and place, I'll be there. Diesel don't run from nobody."

On Tuesday, Mack posted the match poster on his Instagram and said that the game details would be provided soon.

"So I call Big Fella @shaq out yesterday & he accepted as I knew he would!!!! We’ve been talking about it way too long, now we MUST get it ON!!!!!!!! The details will come soon from The Best Celebrity Boxer promoter," he wrote.

While they haven't yet carved out the time, Mack, who is also in his 50s, should be careful around Shaquille O'Neal, who has stepped into the ring enough times.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
