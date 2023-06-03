"If I'm Mike Malone... I'm like perfect" - Draymond Green says Nuggets head coach should be feeling proud of his team in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Draymond Green had some promising words for Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone after the result of Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. With a commanding victory over the Miami Heat, Green had to give props to the top-seed heading on his podcast.

Green himself has a lot of experience with being in the NBA Finals. With four championships to boast, it is safe to say that Green has been fairly successful in his ventures.

However, it is also important to note that the Golden State Warriors forward has been successful against the Denver Nuggets as well.

Considering that he was a large reason why the Warriors beat the Nuggets in the playoffs last season, Green provided an appropriate breakdown of the current situation.

While discussing the results of Game 1 in a recent episode of his podcast, 'The Draymond Green Show', Green praised Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.

He broke down the impact of the game and said:

"If I am Mike Malone, I am walking into the locker room and I'm like, 'Fellas, we got to do some things better. We can really shore some things up.' Which is true. You can. I'm walking out the room if I am Mike Malone like, 'Yes. Yes.'"

Green then explained that he was saying "yes" because of two reasons. One, for the victory itself. Two, for the nature of the victory.

By virtue of the win not being a blowout, the Nuggets haven't given the Heat enough emotion to use as motivation or fuel for the next game.

Green then added:

"When you blow someone out in any playoff series, that team then comes out with extra motivation."

"And so, if I'm Mike Malone, I'm walking away and I'm like... 'Perfect.''

Draymond Green's take on the matter seems logical and valid. However, Game 2 will display how much truth such a statement holds. With Jimmy Butler and the Heat fighting for their claim on the NBA title, the Finals are far from being over.

Draymond Green's future with the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green continues his work on his podcast, providing an analysis of the Finals. However, he will have more pressing concerns in the offseason regarding the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors are officially in a transitional phase with Bob Myers stepping down as GM. This could potentially spell the end of an era. With this in mind, Green's time in Golden State may also be coming to an end.

While Draymond has insisted that he wishes to return to the Bay Area, he also demands a max-extension. This may be hard to provide considering that the Warriors are already looking at being over the cap.

With several changes on the horizon, it will certainly pose to be an interesting offseason for the Dubs.

