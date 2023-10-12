"In college, I shot only 29%": Keegan Murray reflects on his journey to breaking Donovan Mitchell’s record

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray made a record-breaking start to his NBA career. The 2022 lottery pick finished his rookie season with averages of 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds on a playoff contender. However, the more impressive part about his contribution was how efficient he was.

Murray recorded a field goal percentage of 45.5%, including a 3-point shooting rate of 41.1% on 6.3 attempts per contest. That was crucial in the Kings ending up as the No. rated offense in the league last season, which eventually helped them secure a playoff berth.

Due to his efficient shooting, Murray broke the NBA's record for most 3s made by a rookie, set by Donovan Mitchell in 2017-18. Mitchell made 187 3-pointers in his debut year. Murry eclipsed that record on March 29 when he sank his 188th triple of the year in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

It was a significant achievement for Keegan Murray and a testament to the work he had put in on his craft. In an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Murray reflected on the journey, explaining why it was a 'special' feat for him, saying:

"When I did, I was in the moment. I didn’t think big picture on what that was like. Once I got in the offseason, I sat down and realized what I did. It was special to have that under my name.

"In my freshman year in college (at University of Iowa), I shot only 29%. I look back at that year and my progression from then to become the best rookie shooter of all time."

Keegan Murray's offense wasn't his strongest trait in his college debut season. He averaged 7.2 points on 50.6% shooting, playing mostly inside the arc. Murray attempted only 1.7 shots from beyond the arc, connecting on 29.6% of his attempts.

He worked on his game ahead of his sophomore year. Murray's averages improved to 23.5 points on 55.4% shooting, including 39.8% from deep on 4.7 attempts per game. He was able to translate that into his debut NBA season, so that was remarkable growth in two years for the Kings' forward.

Keegan Murray finished with 206 3-pointers, 7th among players who shot at least 40% from deep

Keegan Murray's ceiling as one of the NBA's reliable sharpshooters is as high as it could get. He knocked down 206 triples in his record-breaking rookie season. He was 12th overall in most 3-pointers made while seventh among qualified players who shot at least 40% from 3-point range.

Murray's shooting will be a factor again for the Kings. That, combined with his 6'8" frame, makes him a legitimate threat on the perimeter, something several teams covet around the league. Murray will have a year's experience under his belt.

He's done well already, and there's every reason to believe he could be even better in his sophomore year. His size and movement give him the ability to shoot over the top of his defenders. On top of that, he's expected to get ample open looks, thanks to an efficient playmaking one-two punch featuring Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox.