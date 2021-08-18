"In my eyes I say LeBron James" - Cade Cunningham picks LA Lakers forward as the G.O.A.T. over Michael Jordan

Cade Cunningham has added his name to the list of players who have chosen LeBron James as the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) in basketball ahead of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The Detroit Pistons rookie put James on the pedestal during a recent interview on “Da Windy City with Marc Carman” podcast (h/t Lakers Daily).

“It’s hard for me to put somebody ahead of LeBron cause LeBron is the best player I’ve seen with my eyes,” Cunningham said. “Trust me I’ve seen all the Michael Jordan stuff, dude is different. I can’t argue with the fact that you think he is the G.O.A.T. but in my eyes I say LeBron.”

Here’s 2 straight mins of young LeBron James 😤 Just disgusting. Generational athleticism and he knew it too. pic.twitter.com/nKtTD37YCb — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) August 12, 2021

As a 19-year-old, Cunningham’s remarks come from someone who was able to watch LeBron James’ exploits on the court firsthand. With many aspiring professional basketball players looking for inspiration from NBA players, James is as good as it gets when it comes to role models the league has to offer.

LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate

Cade Cunningham #2 poses for a photo during the 2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot.

Cade Cunningham’s choice of LeBron James over Michael Jordan adds more fuel to the G.O.A.T. debate between the two all-time greats.

While there are many legends of the hardcourt who should be in the G.O.A.T. discussion, such as Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson among others, much of the discussion centers on LeBron James and Michael Jordan for various legitimate reasons.

Michael Jordan highlights never get old.



pic.twitter.com/y18zmn75GO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 8, 2021

Cunningham was only able to watch videos of Jordan’s legendary run with the Chicago Bulls, but it doesn’t mean that they weren’t as impressive as LeBron James’. In fact, both players have an excellent case for the unofficial title. His Airness’ 6-0 record in the NBA Finals remains James’ biggest hurdle to being the favorite in the debate.

James is looking to win a fifth NBA title next season. With the addition of Russell Westbrook to the roster, the LA Lakers have a legitimate shot at winning the 2022 championship. If he wins another title, the four-time MVP will inch closer to Jordan’s six rings.

Cunningham will face LeBron James for the first time next season. Who knows how he will fare once he goes face-to-face with his idol while hoping to carry his team to a win? The Detroit Pistons and Lakers will face each other twice in the regular season.

