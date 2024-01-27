IN PHOTOS: Anthony Edwards drips in dazzling upcoming Clot x Adidas Superstar sneakers

Anthony Edwards and the Minneosta Timberwolves escaped from Brooklyn with a 96-94 win over the Nets to stay top of the West, with 32 wins and 13 losses. Edwards showed up for the game at Barclays Center wearing his new 'Superstar' signature shoes.

The superstar guard has a signature shoe deal with Adidas, and the famous shoe company is expected to release his new sneaker 'Clot x Adidas Superstar' soon. The sneaker comes only a month after the release of Anthony Edwards' first signature shoe, the AE1, with Adidas releasing the sneakers in three colors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Edwards' signature shoe

Edwards' signature shoe

Anthony Edwards calls release of his first signature shoe a 'pinnacle of his career'

Anthony Edwards released his first signature shoe in December after his deal with Adidas became official a few months ago.

The superstar of the Minnesota Timberwolves couldn't hide his excitement, calling it the 'pinnacle of his career'.

"The launch of the AE1 is without a doubt, one of my pinnacles of my career and life to date. Having the support of Adidas Basketball, joining basketball legends, who I have looked up to on their roster, is a dream come true. This is just the beginning, believe that," Edwards told the official website of Adidas.

For his part, Adidas Global GM of the basketball sector Eric Wise, called Anthony Edwards the 'true definition' of a superstar and called his journey 'legendary'.

Edwards has his sights set on having a deep playoff run with Minnesota this season. But he was not satisfied with how the team played in the 128-125 defeat to the Charlotte Hornets.

"Immature as f**k tonight. He got hot. All of us, 14 of us, wanted to see him get 80 or whatever," he said, via Basketball Network.

"Absolute disgusting performance of defense and immature basketball. There are lots of times when, just because you have scored two or three or four points in a row, or baskets in a row. Obviously we will try to feed a hot hand, look for a hot hand, but at some point we have to get back to making the right play, we have to get back to doing the right things," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said after the loss to the Hornets, echoing Edwards' comments, via Bleacher Report.

Expand Tweet

Karl-Anthony Towns went for 62 points, but it was not enough for his team. Following the defeat, the Timberwolves got back on track and won their last two games. With seven wins in their last 10 games, Minnesota is on top of the West, tied with the OKC Thunder (32-13).

For his part, Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists, on 37.4 percent from beyond the arc, in 42 appearances with the Timberwolves.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!