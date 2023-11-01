In Photos: Ayesha Curry shares Steph Curry in black Power Rangers outfit for Halloween

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, made sure to share their Halloween outfits even though the holiday has passed. Only a few hours late, Ayesha posted photos of their Japanese-inspired Halloween costumes as a couple.

NBA stars and their families took the chance to dress up as iconic characters during Halloween. For the Currys, it's always been their tradition to join in on the fun and put on incredible costumes throughout the years. This year, however, Curry didn't go crazy and dress up as Jigsaw from Saw. He opted for a more heroic look.

The nine-time All-Star dressed up as a black Power Ranger for Halloween this year. Ayesha, on the other hand, went as Sailor Pluto, a character from the hit manga anime series, "Sailor Moon."

Look at Ayesha's post from Instagram to see how well the Currys nailed their Halloween costumes.

For this year's Halloween, Curry didn't cut having the best costume. San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama took home the title of having the best costume for the holiday. Wemby went as Slenderman, which perfectly suits his physique as a 7-foot-4 lanky center.

DeAndre Jordan also made waves as he showed up at the airport dressed up as Taylor Swift. Given that the pop singer has been involved heavily with sports due to her alleged relationship with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Jordan made the right choice.

Steve Kerr talks about his luck in coaching Steph Curry

Steve Kerr wasn't always the head coach for the Golden State Warriors. Before his stint, it was Mark Jackson who saw something special in Steph Curry.

Kerr recently talked about how lucky he's been to be the coach of the greatest shooter of all time. Although it hasn't been easy the past few years, they still stuck together, and it has resulted in them getting back to their winning ways.

"Coaches over the years are either lucky or unlucky, based on who they get to coach," Kerr said. "The very luckiest coaches of all time are people like me who get to coach a superstar player and human being. … And what Steph has meant to the Warriors, that’s what he’s meant to me. There’s a reason I’m still here. Steph is a huge part of that."

Kerr was hired after the Warriors fired Jackson ahead of the 2014-15 season. The system that the former Chicago Bulls point guard implemented quickly made an impact on Curry. In his first season as a head coach, Golden State won the NBA championship.

