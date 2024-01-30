IN PHOTOS: DJ Khaled rocks Air Jordan 3 retro as he links up with Travis Scott for studio session

In 1988, Air Jordan 3 revolutionized the world of basketball sneakers with its design and player-friendly support. It still remains one of the most sought-after sneakers among sneaker enthusiasts. Recently, it was DJ Khaled who was seen flaunting AJ3 when he met fellow rapper Travis Scott.

From Khaled’s IG post, it was apparent that the rappers were working on the release of their album. Khaled flaunted the Brown x Black x White Jordan 3 retro colorways. Khaled is a big basketball fan and this is not the first time that he has flaunted a legendary signature sneaker.

Jordan 3 was designed by the legendary designer Tinker Hatfield in 1988 that revolutionized how basketball sneakers are made. Introducing the Air-Sole unit, Hatfield put air cushioning on the heel for the comfort of the player.

Khaled has an undying love for Jordan sneakers, and his dream came true when he collaborated with the Jordan Brand to add to his "We The Best" collection.

Air Jordan 5 x DJ Khaled's “Crimson Bliss” and “Sail” come in pastel and metallic silver colorways, respectively. The Jordan Brand released the shoe in November 2022.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro Craft "Ivory" releasing in Feb. 2024

Among the many Nike Air Jordan sneakers dropping in Feb. 2024 is the Nike Air Jordan 3 Craft "Ivory." The latest version of the iconic sneaker features a smooth Ivory base and smooth Grey mist upper that accentuates the aesthetics of this latest version of the Jordan 3 sneaker.

These Nike Air Jordan sneakers feature a white calfskin leather fabric designed on the upper, featuring patches of grey-toned synthetic fabric embedded on the toe box and sides of the sneakers.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro

The Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro Craft "Ivory" is refined for better performance as the upper features high-quality tumbled leather, while the midsole features flexible foam for support. The Nike Air-Sole has been used to provide lightweight cushioning and the rubber is constructed with premium rubber to provide traction.

The shoe is accentuated with translucent accents on the heel tab as well as on the sole. The heel of the Jordan 3 features both Nike and Air Jordan branding, while the tongue of the shoe features a double Jumpman logo.

As usual, the Jordan 3 Retro Craft "Ivory" is the reinterpretation of the classic Jordan 3 released in 1988, taking the idea of craftsmanship to a new level. The sneakers will be available in Dec. 2024 for $210 on the brand’s official website.

Apart from Jordan 3, the brand is also releasing six other Nike Jordans, which include different versions of Jordan 1, Jordan 2, Jordan 4 and Jordan 5.

