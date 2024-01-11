IN PHOTOS: First look at Ja Morant's ‘Red Stardust’ Nike Ja 1, inspired by his $30,000 diamond grills

Ja Morant is among the NBA superstars with his own signature shoe. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard is under contract with Nike, which is now expected to release his new signature shoe, "Red Stardust" Nike Ja 1.

The first images of Morant's new sneaker have been leaked, and it appears that it has been inspired by his diamond grills. The grill is apparently quite expensive, as the Grizzlies superstar has revealed they cost $30,000.

Ja Morant and Nike agreed to a deal in 2019 when he joined the league. The agreement is reportedly worth $12 million. Nike released Morant's first signature shoe on Christmas 2022 when the Grizzlies took on the Golden State Warriors.

Amid his suspension, the major shoe company showed its support for the star guard, as the company views him as one of its top signings.

Kevin Durant reacts to Ja Morant's season-ending injury; says Memphis superstar will 'bounce back'

Ja Morant will not have the chance to test his new signature shoe on the floor, as he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a right shoulder injury. The setback happened last week, and it requires surgery. Morant will be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season.

This was an unfortunate development for the young star, who had just come back from his 25-game suspension. Morant made his season debut on Dec. 19 and appeared in only nine games before Memphis shut him down due to his injury.

The Grizzlies won six of those nine games as they attempted to make a major comeback after starting the season 6-19.

Morant has received a lot of support from NBA players, while megastar Kevin Durant sent him a positive message. Durant, who has missed several games due to injuries since 2019, expects the young star guard to get back stronger next season.

"I think Ja has a great mentality," Durant said. "He has been working hard his whole life to get where he is. I am sure he will bounce back."

Morant had to go through a turbulent period last season, as he was suspended twice amid some off-court issues. The league suspended him for eight games in March, while his second suspension cost him the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season.

The Murray State alum worked a lot to get over these issues and make his comeback to the league, and the Grizzlies were hopeful his return would bring them back to playoff contention.

Memphis (14-23) has won its last three games and six of its last 10 and is four and a half games behind the Houston Rockets, who hold the final play-in spot with 18 wins and 18 losses.

Ja Morant averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists in his nine games this season.