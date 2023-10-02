In Photos: Marcus Jordan's girlfriend Larsa Pippen stuns in new jewelry collection

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, has made headlines for her relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of the legendary Michael Jordan. The two have been dating since January 2023 and seem happy. At the same time, Larsa Pippen is in a good place business-wise, too.

The star of the "Real Housewives of Miami" TV show released her new jewelry collection and posted the photos on her personal and business Instagram accounts.

Larsa shares her jewelry products via her business account on Instagram, which include bracelets, necklaces, rings, earrings and more.

Larsa Pippen addresses relationship with Marcus Jordan amid Michael Jordan's rumored 'disapproval'

Michael Jordan reportedly shared his 'disapproval' of his son's relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his former Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen.

The 48-year-old TV star recently addressed Michael Jordan's rumored 'disapproval' and opened up about her relationship with Marcus Jordan, saying she was 'embarrassed' by what went public.

She discussed it on the "Separation Anxiety" podcast:

"You thought it was funny. I didn't think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it I kinda felt like it went everywhere, and I was kind of embarrassed. I've dated guys a lot older than me—Scottie is 10 years older than me. So I don't really view age as you're mature or immature," Larsa Pippen told Marcus.

"But, Oh my gosh, I was traumatized. I was like what are we going to do, people think I lied. I feel good right now. I feel like we talked it through," she added.

For his part, Marcus Jordan is not that worried about how his father views his relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife.

"We knew ahead of time because he called me and texted me and wanted to make sure that I didn't take anything the wrong way. But then when the article came out, he texted me again and he never said ‘hell no' and that's not what the implications were."

Larsa also talked about how she and Marcus feel about her ex-husband and Marcus' father being former teammates and friends and noted that this situation could be 'awkward' for them.

"I do understand that it's not awkward for us to be together because it's us, but it probably is awkward for my ex and your dad because they have their own relationship or whatever it was. I wasn't a part of that, you weren't a part of that. So, I feel like for them it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can't be mad. I understand."

Despite Michael Jordan's reported thoughts on the matter, it looks like the couple is in a good place at the moment.