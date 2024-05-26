In Photos: Thaddeus Bullard, Josef Newgarden & other celebs get their hands on Larry O'Brien trophy at INDY 500

NBA championship Larry O'Brien trophy has reached Indiana at the annual INDY 500 at the Motor Speedway in Speedway. Ahead of the race, several celebrities got their hand on the prestigious trophy on Sunday. The trophy was placed right beside the Borg-Warner Trophy, and presented to the winner of INDY 500.

Several well-known figures gathered to witness the race on Sunday. Before it began, some had the opportunity to meet the Larry O’Brien trophy. Among them was 2013 Indy 500 champion Tony Kanaan, who was seen holding the trophy.

The racer said that his kids are big basketball fans and he was going to brag about holding the NBA championship trophy.

“Basketball is my kid’s passion and I can’t play at all because all I did was race. So, I am gonna brag about to them that I actually was able to hold it,” Kanaan said.

Tony Kanaan with the trophy

Hollywood star Darren Barnet was also in attendance. It was after holding the trophy that Barnet realized that the NBA championship trophy was a lot heavier than it looked.

Darren Barnet with the trophy

Wrestler Thaddeus Bullard, who also met with the trophy in 2023 said that he was going for the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena.

Thaddeus Bullard with the trophy

2017 and 2019 IndyCar Series Champion, Josef Newgarden and Canadian comedian, Lilly Singh, also held the Larry O'Brien trophy. Singh, who was born and brought up in Toronto, had a true fan moment with the trophy.

“When I think of the trophy, I think of only two words; Toronto Raptors,” Singh said.

Josef Newgarden with the trophy

Lilly Singh with the trophy

Angel Reese says Larry O'Brien trophy reminds her of Kobe Bryant

Angel Reese was one of the biggest names in the star-studded NBA Finals promotional video earlier this month. She appeared alongside NBA greats like Magic Johnson, Dwyane Wade and Isiah Þhomas in the video.

Reese posted a video of her holding and talking to the trophy. The WNBA star said that whenever she looks at the Larry O'Brien trophy, it reminds her of LA Lakers greats Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal winning the championship together.

"What's up Larry nice to meet you!" said Reese. "When I hold Larry it reminds me of Kobe Bryant; of Kobe and Shaq playing together and winning championships together. It's so cool being able to see my reflection and all the great teams and great players who have played on those great teams."

The Chicago Sky rookie also said that she hopes to win a WNBA trophy for herself one day. Unlike the NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy, the WNBA championship trophy doesn't have a name.