IN PHOTOS: Trae Young & Shelby Miller share heartwarming images welcoming their 2nd child

Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young and his wife Shelby Miller recently welcomed their second child. Young didn't waste any time sharing pictures of his newborn with the world and quickly posted them on Instagram.

Named Teal Dove Young, the Hawks guard was enamored by his newborn daughter. Together with their son, Tydus Reign, they took snapshots to celebrate the birth of their newest family member.

Take a look at the pictures of Young's family posted on Instagram.

Young and Miller were engaged in December 2021 and the two had their wedding in the Bahamas over the summer of this year. Prior to them getting married, they had their firstborn together on June 2, 2022.

Trae Young is listed as questionable against the Detroit Pistons

The Hawks added their All-Star's name to the injury list ahead of their game against the Detroit Pistons. The game will take place tomorrow and they've listed Trae Young as questionable. It is likely due to the birth of his daughter.

Hawks rookies Kobe Bufkin and Mouhamed Gueye are listed as out for tomorrow's game. Bufkin has a left thumb fracture and Gueye has a right low back stress fracture. The team provided additional information regarding the two rookies.

"Guard Kobe Bufkin underwent an X-ray and medical review yesterday on his left thumb, which he fractured on Nov. 2. He will continue to be reviewed weekly and his rehabilitation will progress based on his healing. His return to play timeline is 8-to-10 weeks from the date of injury," the Hawks stated.

"Forward Mouhamed Gueye, who has missed the last two games with a right lower back strain, underwent an MRI yesterday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. The MRI revealed a right low back stress fracture. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate."

Through nine games this season, Young has averaged 24.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 10.2 assists. His play this season has led the Hawks to have a 5-4 record in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks are looking forward to having a better postseason outing than the previous one. After the team finally traded John Collins, many expect Atlanta to have a great season and capitalize on their star backcourt duo. With Young's leadership, the team has a chance to have an improved finish this season.

