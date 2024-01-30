Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest on LA Lakers superstar's status (January 30, 2024)

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are set to play the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday night. The Lakers are coming off a disappointing performance on Monday, losing to the Houston Rockets in a blowout. But is Davis playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks?

Davis was initially listed as questionable ahead of Monday's loss to Houston due to tendinopathy on both his Achilles. He has dealt with the injury for almost the entire January but is yet to miss a game because of it. He has also been playing through hip and groin issues this month.

The eight-time All-Star will likely be questionable again versus the Hawks and will be a game-time decision. With the Lakers still struggling, there's a chance that the will continue playing through the sore Achilles. However, the Lakers could also give him a much-needed rest to keep him fresh for the final stretch of the regular season.

Anthony Davis injury update

Anthony Davis always had the reputation of being injury-prone for most of his career. Davis even got called "Half-Man, Half-a-Season" and "Street Clothes" for missing time due to injuries, but he has been quite durable this season for the Lakers.

Davis has only missed two games this season despite suffering a bunch of injuries to his groin, ankle, adductor and hip. His first missed game was on Nov. 8 against the Houston Rockets and his last one was on Dec. 15 against the San Antonio Spurs. He was dealing with an adductor injury for both games.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis has been dealing with a groin issue since last month, while his tendinopathy has been on his injury report for the entire January. However, it seems like Davis' groin injury flared up on Monday in the loss to the Houston Rockets.

According to CBS Spors, Davis started having problems with his groin in the second half, which limited his mobility. He still finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

If he doesn't get cleared before Tuesday's tip-off, the Lakers will rely on Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes to fill in.

How to watch LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks?

The LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks is scheduled for Tuesday at the State Farn Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet in California and Bally Sports SouthEast-Atlanta.

It will also be available via radio SiriusXM 620 AM NBA Radio across the United States, ESPN LA 710 and 1330 KWKW in Los Angeles, and WZGC in Atlanta. Live streaming options include NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

