Is Bogdan Bogdanovic playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals?

Bogdan Bogdanovic's Atlanta Hawks take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals tonight.

The Hawks will be looking to steal a second consecutive game on the road and take a commanding 2-0 lead. They will be in buoyant spirits following a 116-113 Game 1 win. However, that triumph was marred by Bogdan Bogdanovic's performance, who is playing through an injury.

Will Bogdan Bogdanovic be available for Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals against the Bucks?

Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets

Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as questionable ahead of the Atlanta Hawks' second game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. There is a good probability Bogdanovic is suiting up for this crucial clash, as he intends to help out the team by staying on the floor as long as he can manage.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is dealing with right knee soreness, as a result of a knock he received in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has looked wobbly since then, and his game has also suffered for the same reason.

Bogdanovic registered a relatively poor stat line of 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, that can be attributed to the fact that he is nowhere close to being 100% fit.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable for Friday. https://t.co/kN0oABxYIA — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) June 24, 2021

His minutes have been reduced significantly, as he played only 27 minutes in the opening game of the series. Veteran forward Solomon Hill takes the remainder of the small forward minutes when Bogdanovic rests.

However, head coach Nate McMillan has pointed towards the fact that despite playing through knee soreness, Bogdan Bogdanovic remains a major threat on the floor. The former Sacramento Kings star is an ace shooter who can knock down catch and shoot 3s, and can more than hold his own on the defensive end.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game:



Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Questionable

Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition): Out

De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery): Out pic.twitter.com/TgdhcQng4H — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 24, 2021

Here's what Bogdanovic had to say about his situation after the Game 1 win:

"I can still help. Maybe not as much as I could before, but maybe that’s also our game plan, so I’m still who I am on the floor. They can’t help off me like that, and I feel that gives us another weapon on offense, that gives us a lot better spacing as well, and I think I’m playing solid defense, too.”

Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Atlanta Hawks have their sights set on the NBA finals, and it will be intriguing to see if they prevail over the mighty Bucks on their own home court in successive games.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee