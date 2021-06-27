Is Bogdan Bogdanovic playing tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Eastern Conference Finals?

Bogdan Bogdanovic's Atlanta Hawks will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight.

The Hawks received a 91-125 drubbing at the hands of the Bucks in Game 2 of the series, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. restored parity in the Conference FInals matchup. The Atlanta Hawks will be looking to regain the lead when they welcome the Bucks to State Farm Arena.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's fitness has been a major concern for head coach Nate McMillan this series, and fans will be curious to know his status ahead of the game.

Will Bogdan Bogdanovic be available for Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals against the Bucks?

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed as questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. However, he is expected to feature in tonight's game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Questionable

Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition): Out

De’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery): Out pic.twitter.com/90QO3P90Pe — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 26, 2021

Bogdanovic played 18 minutes in Game 2, registering 8 points and 4 assists on 3-6 shooting from the field. Bogdan Bogdanovic is still recuperating from a right knee injury incurred during the series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The injury has seriously hampered his production, and Solomon Hill and Cam Reddish have been called upon to share a significant part of his minutes.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has had an injury-marred NBA season and was only able to play 44 out of the 72 regular-season games. He was acquired by the Hawks from the Sacramento Kings during the 2020 offseason, after a huge debacle involving the Milwaukee Bucks ended in Bogdanovic rejecting the Bucks' offer and signing with Atlanta instead.

Before the injury, Bogdan Bogdanovic was having a solid postseason for Nate McMillan's side. He has averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game, apart from racking up 1.4 steals per game.

Bogdanovic is one of the most versatile players in the league, as he can affect proceedings with or without the ball. He possesses the complete package on offense and is also a reliable presence on the other end of the floor.

It looks like the Atlanta Hawks will have to utilize most of a hobbled Bogdanovic, and expect players like Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish to step up. Bogdan Bogdanovic is likely to be under a minutes restriction again, and it won't be a surprise if he plays less than 25 minutes tonight.

