Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on 2-time NBA MVP's status (January 14, 2024)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to play the second set of a back-to-back on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings. The Bucks are coming off a hard-fought 129-118 over the Golden State Warriors. The Kings matchup is Milwaukee's final one of their ongoing four-game homestand.

Antetokounmpo had 33 points, nine rebounds and five assists against the Steph Curry-less Warriors. The game was close in the first half before the Bucks pulled away in the fourth quarter. Milwaukee remain second in the Eastern Conference and three games behind the Boston Celtics.

"The Greek Freak" will play against Kings on Sunday has after an injury-riddled campaign last season. He has missed just one game this season compared to last season where he did not play 19 contests due to issues to his right knee, wrist and hands.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been very durable this season, missing only one game, on Nov. 15 against the Toronto Raptors. Antetokounmpo did not suffer from any injury and was given a rest by the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, the one-time NBA champion has played through various injuries throughout the season. He was on the Bucks' injury reports for Nov. 16, 23 and 25, and Dec. 15, 20, 22, 24, 26 and 29. He played all these games as he continues a potential third MVP campaign.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Despite missing just one game this season for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo has played through injury. He dealt with a right calf injury that was considered minor, as well as a non-COVID illness, in November.

Antetokounmpo had a scary injury against the New York Knicks after stepping on Julius Randle's foot. He was not initially listed in the injury report before popping up a week later with a foot problem. He also dealt with another calf issue in the final two games of 2023.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings is scheduled for Sunday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBC Sports California.

It's also available via radio SiriusXM620 AM, 103.3 FM WTMJ and Sactown Sports 1140 AM. Live streaming options include NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

