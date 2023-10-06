"Is International tampering possible?" - LeBron James' sneaky response to Joel Embiid choosing Team USA over France leaves NBA fans puzzled

NBA star LeBron James joins the majority of surprised fans after finding out that Joel Embiid will be playing for Team USA in 2024 Parithes Olympics. After a long consideration, Embiid finally committed following the news of his becoming a U.S. citizen.

James was doing an interview about his expectations for the LA Lakers this season when he was asked about his thoughts on Embiid's commitment. Like many, he was surprised but excited to be able to play with the reigning NBA MVP on the international stage.

"What happened? That's awesome, (Embiid committed) to us? Great. It's big time," James said.

When asked if he had something to do with Embiid committing to Team USA, he smiled and answered simply:

"I have no idea."

After his reaction was posted, fans all over social media immediately gave their thoughts. Here are some of the best reactions.

Team USA is definitely the team to beat in next year's Summer Olympics. With Embiid's commitment, James and the other stars could join the team soon and recreate another version of the Redeem Team.

Jarred Vanderbilt comments on LeBron James' dominance for the new season

One of the biggest role players for the Lakers last season was Jarred Vanderbilt. After his acquisition during the middle of the season, the team's defense improved, and fans loved seeing his effort on the defensive end.

Vando recently talked about LeBron James and how he's still dominating even after 20 seasons.

"He’s been looking good. Just energy level, his activity." Vanderbilt said."Him changing ends of the floor, he definitely looks like he has a little bit more bounce and pep to his step. We’re glad to have him back at 100 percent. Like I said, he’s still moving looking a freight train."

The Lakers have a big goal for the upcoming season. They expect everyone to contribute as they try to contend for a title.

LeBron will turn 39 in December, but he's still showing signs of brilliance and athleticism on the basketball court. Plus, he's surrounded by a talented young squad, which is what he needs to capture his fifth title.

