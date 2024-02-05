Is Lil Wayne performing at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend? Looking at hip-hop icon headlining concert at Indiana Convention Center

rapper Lil Wayneor will be performing at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis along with several artists.

Reportedly, Wayne’s concert will be a part of the NBA Crossover multi-day event which will take place at the Bicentennial Unity Plaza in Indianapolis. The NBA Crossover event will take place from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18

Apart from live performances, which will include Wayn’s performance, the event will also see interactive sessions between fans and NBA players.

Wayne’s concert is reportedly scheduled for the same day as the All-Star Game between East and West. Wyne will reportedly perform at 3 PM and later the same day, the All-Star game is scheduled at 8:30 PM at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The ticket price for his concert is $75 and fans can book it at ticketmaster.com.

This is not the first time in recent memory that “Lollipop” and “A Milli” singer has performed for the NBA. Earlier, after his Hall of Fame induction, Dwyane Wade invited Wayne to perform at the afterparty.

Lil Wayne is a big basketball fan and is constantly seen in NBA games also flaunting the most sought-after NBA kicks. He is a big LA Lakers faithful and is also seen on Fox Sports’ Undisputed.

All performers for 2024 NBA All-Star weekend revealed

Indianapolis Business Journal has revealed the finalists for the different live concerts that will highlight the 2023-24 All-Star Weekend this season in Indianapolis. Apart from Lil Wayne, four other artists have been reported to perform during the big event.

As a part of the Michelob Ultra Courtside Concert, German DJ and songwriter Zedd is set to perform on Feb. 16. Tallahassee rapper and record producer T-Pain will also perform on the same day at the same venue.

The time of the concert is still not revealed. The tickets are available for $50 at ticketmaster.com.

On the following day, on Feb. 17, Australian and American guitarist, singer and songwriter, Keith Urban is set to perform with American country artist Walker Hayes known for “Reason to Rhyme”.

They will be performing as part of the NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame Concert. The ticket for their concert will cost $75, available at ticketmaster.com.

Fans can also buy tickets for the NBA Crossover concerts for $200, which will be a three-day pass for all the events during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Two of the highlights of this All-Star Weekend will be Team LeBron James and Team Giannis Antetokounmpo going against each other in East vs West format and Stephen Curry against WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu for NBA's 3-point Contest.

