Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest update on 2-time MVP's status (Dec. 25)

Nikola Jokic has only missed one game for the Denver Nuggets this season. He has been durable for the majority of his career possibly due to his style of play. With the Nuggets back in action at home on Christmas Day, is Nikola Jokic playing against the Golden State Warriors?

According to the latest Nuggets injury report, Jokic is healthy and will suit up to face the Warriors. He has not missed a game since Nov. 27 and is expected to give Golden State a hard time due to their lack of size in the middle.

The Nuggets have three players on their injury report – Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Cancar is still out as he recovers from knee surgery, while Gordon and Caldwell-Pope are probable. Gordon is dealing with a right heel strain and Caldwell-Pope is nursing a cervicothoracic strain.

What happened to Nikola Jokic?

As mentioned above, Nikola Jokic has only missed one game this season on Nov. 27 against the LA Clippers. Jokic was dealing with a minor back injury back then, but didn't miss any additional games. He played through the injury on Nov. 25 and had 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in a win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The two-time NBA MVP also had a back injury in early November, as well as a minor wrist injury. It was not serious and he even played against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 8 with an injured wrist.

Jokic's most injury-plagued campaign was last season when he only played 69 games. It was the first season of his career wherein he did not play at least 70 games.

Nikola Jokic stats vs Warriors

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to a 108-105 win over the Golden State Warriors in their first meeting of the season on Nov. 8. Jokic finished with 35 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

"The Joker" has faced the Warriors 27 times in the regular season during his career. He has a record of 13-14 against them and averages 18.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 50.3% from the field and 78.6% from the free throw line.

Jokic and the Nuggets will look to extend their winning streak to five on Christmas. The Warriors are also on a role as winners of five straight despite missing Draymond Green and Gary Payton II.

