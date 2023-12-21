Is Paul George playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest update on 8-time All-Star's status (Dec. 21)

Paul George missed the LA Clippers' 120-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The Clippers don't have much time to rest, as they are back at it again tonight against George's former team. So, is Paul George playing tonight against the OKC Thunder?

According to the Clippers' latest injury report, George is considered day-to-day and will likely be a game-time decision on Thursday. He has stayed relatively healthy this season and has only missed a couple of games so far.

Moussa Diabate and Mason Plumlee are also listed on the injury report. Diabate is dealing with a hip injury, while Plumlee is still recovering from a sprained left MCL. Plumlee has been making progress and was able to jog around the court in the team's practice on Tuesday.

What happened to Paul George?

Paul George missed just his second game of the season on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. George was absent from the team's morning shootaround because of an undisclosed illness.

The usual illness players have had in recent weeks is a non-COVID-19 illness, which is just a loose term for a cold or flu. It's the flu season, and several players have endured it and missed games.

It should also be pointed out that the Clippers possibly held George out as a way to give him some rest. Back-to-back games have always been a way for some teams to help in recovery after a long stretch of games.

Fans should not be surprised if Kawhi Leonard is rested against the Thunder on Thursday.

Paul George's stats vs OKC Thunder

"PG13" spent the two seasons with the OKC Thunder before he got traded to the LA Clippers in 2019. George has played against his former team 18 times, averaging 18.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals.

The eight-time All-Star also doesn't shoot well against the Thunder, at just 41.5% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc. He has a winning record of 10-8 and is 5-3 as a member of the Clippers, though.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been torching his former team since they traded him to the Thunder as part of the George deal. SGA is averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.4 steals in 12 games against the Clippers.

