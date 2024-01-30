Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on 4-time NBA champion's availability (January 30, 2024)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they welcome the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Tuesday. The Warriors are struggling to put together a string of wins, with just three victories in their last 10 games.

Golden State is coming off back-to-back one-point losses to the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers. Curry has been playing well for the Warriors this season, but that has not been enough to give them a winning record. They are 19-24 and 12th in the Western Conference.

The latest Warriors injury report indicates that Curry will play the Sixers on Tuesday night. He has only missed three games this season, and his last missed game was on Jan. 13 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He was not dealing with an injury and was rested by the Warriors.

Steph Curry injury report

Steph Curry has only missed three games this season. He missed two consecutive games on Nov. 14 and 16 due to a minor knee injury. It was not enough to keep him out for a long period, as he was back on the court on Nov. 18 in an overtime loss to the OKC Thunder.

The four-time NBA champion missed the Jan. 13 showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks. He was rested, as it was the second game of a back-to-back. It was a good move to help Curry recover from the long season, but the Warriors cannot afford to lose more games.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry suffered his knee injury on Nov. 12 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played through the injury, but it was not enough to earn his team the victory. He was initially diagnosed with soreness in his right knee before it was upgraded to a right knee sprain.

Curry only missed two games because of the injury, which was a relief for Golden State Warriors fans. However, the team is still struggling past the halfway point of the season. There are even talks about the possibility of blowing up the team and surrounding Curry with new talent.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors is scheduled for Tuesday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game begins at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on TNT, as well as local channels NBC Sports Bay Area.

It will also be available via radio on SiriusXM620 AM across the United States, 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area and 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia Live streaming options include fuboTV, a paid subscription.

