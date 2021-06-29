Is Trae Young playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals?

Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks will be looking to tie the Eastern Conference finals series when they lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks in a pivotal Game 4 tonight.

However, there are concerns around Young's participation in Game 4, and fans will be curious to know his status for this enticing encounter.

Will Trae Young be available for Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks?

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. Young was injured in the third quarter of Game 3 on Sunday when he went down after being inadvertently tripped by an official. Trae Young was given medical attention immediately and headed to the locker room, but returned to finish the game in the 4th quarter.

Following the match, Trae Young was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right foot. Despite being injured for almost half of the game, Young scored 35 points on 12-23 shooting from the field. He made 6 out of 14 three-point attempts on the night.

Trae Young has a bone bruise in his right foot, an MRI revealed.



He will be listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 vs. the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/FGYcKtf3yA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 28, 2021

So far, no clarity has been provided on whether Trae Young will be able to suit up for tonight's game. But considering the Atlanta Hawks are 2-1 down in the series, it won't be surprising to see Young take to the court against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Trae Young has been phenomenal during the playoffs, averaging 29.8 points and 9.5 assists. He has been the heart-beat of a young and exciting team, and him performing so well in his postseason debut is likely going to set up the Atlanta Hawks' long-term success.

Trae Young heads to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury



Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KqbwUuUHMr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 28, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks' playoff run has been marred by injuries, as Trae Young joins the likes of Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter as the latest casualty. Bogdanovic is playing through a right knee injury that has completely hampered his production, while Hunter was ruled out of the season in the initial stages of the playoffs.

If the Atlanta Hawks do end up playing the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 with Trae Young on the sidelines, there is little chance of Nate McMillan's side restoring parity in the series. The Milwaukee Bucks have been ruthless throughout the series, and a gentleman's sweep could be on the cards if Young's participation remains a concern for the remainder of the series.

