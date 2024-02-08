Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest on All-Star Starter's availability (February 8)

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are set to host the Golden State Warriors at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday. The Pacers are coming off back-to-back wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets. The Warriors, on the other hand, are looking to win their fourth game of a five-game road trip.

Haliburton has played five straight games since returning from a left hamstring injury. He remains in minutes restriction and has not played more than 30 minutes in the last five contests. His most minutes played during the stretch was 29 minutes against the Rockets.

According to the latest Pacers injury report, Haliburton is questionable to play against the Warriors. He's still dealing with a left hamstring injury, but it's just under management and he'll likely suit up against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and company.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "I see Steph Curry, I see Draymond" - Klay Thompson issues defiant response to 23-25 Warriors' title aspirations

Tyrese Haliburton injury report

Tyrese Haliburton has dealt with some injuries this season and has missed a total of 13 games so far. Haliburton won't qualify for any individual awards or All-NBA honors if he misses two more games due to the new rule about eligibility introduced this season.

Haliburton missed a game on Nov. 1 due to a sprained ankle, which was a minor injury. He had a knee problem on Dec. 2 and 16, while his most serious injury was the strained left hamstring that caused him to miss 10 games.

Also Read: "Don't play with him" - Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mycal Johnson subtly warns trade whisperers after explosive outing vs Sixers

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Tyrese Haliburton suffered a strained left hamstring on Jan. 8 at home against the Boston Celtics. It happened late in the second quarter as he tried to attack the basket being defended by Derrick White. He tried to stop and spin, but the floor was slippery.

Haliburton did the split and was wincing in pain after it happened. He had to get carried to the back and immediately underwent an MRI. He missed five games initially before returning on Jan. 19. However, he missed five more games after that due to the same injury.

Also Read: "Heard they’re getting Jokic, Giannis, and Luka too" - Lakers' dream of landing Donovan Mitchell sparks mocking fan frenzy

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers?

The Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers is set for Thursday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Indiana.

It will also be available via radio on SiriusXM620 AM across the United States, 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area and 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indiana. Live streaming options include fuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

Also Read: "Just retire bro" - Home crowd's boos add salt to Jordan Poole's woes amidst NBA Twitter roast

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!