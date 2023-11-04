Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs. Atlanta Hawks? Latest injury update from New Orleans Pelicans (November 4)

Zion Williamson has been playing great for the New Orleans Pelicans but he missed their most recent game against the Detroit Pistons. Despite his absence, the team was able to pull off a victory and they now prepare to host the Atlanta Hawks.

There has been a fair amount of hype surrounding the Pelicans as they entered this season with a healthy roster. However, Brandon Ingram has missed their last two games and Williamson missed his first match of the season.

Zion Williamson is not on the Pelicans injury report, which means he is good to go against the Hawks. However, Brandon Ingram is marked as questionable and it is not certain that he will suit up. The other players on the list are Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III. All of them are expected to rejoin the roster this month.

The last time Zion Williamson played for the Pelicans was against the OKC Thunder on November 1. He had his best game of the season with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

CJ McCullum held the fort while Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were out for the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans were able to tally a victory against the young Detroit Pistons with Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson both on the bench. Helping the team get over the hump was veteran player CJ McCullum.

Against the Pistons, McCullum tallied 33 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds to lead the team. This effort was commended by head coach Willie Green after the game, who credited his intense focus as well.

"CJ did everything we asked him to do and more. He's a leader. It's a credit to his mindset, to his character and the work that he puts in," Green told reporters.

For McCullum, it was another day in the office but he deferred to his teammates who also stepped up and showed character.

"I think that's the sign of a good team. Just figuring out a way to be a pro and figure out a way to win -- that's the sign of character," McCullum said after the game. "That's the sign of people that really want it, people that want to be a part of winning."

After the Hawks, the Pelicans will go on a three-game road trip against the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets.