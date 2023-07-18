“It could be a blessing or curse” – Chet Holmgren asserts his injury was a boon in disguise that helped him to elevate his game

Chet Holmgren was poised to take the NBA by storm last season before an injury sustained during a ProAm run in the summer forced him into surgery. Standing at 7-foot-1, Holmgren has the unique ability to fire away from 3 much like a guard, while also having the shot-blocking skills of a big man.

This offseason, the 2022 No. 2 pick participated in the OKC Thunder's summer league. His appearances allowed fans to get their first look at the new and improved Holmgren following a layoff where he put on muscle.

Following an impressive stretch, the former Gonzaga standout spoke with Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett about his experience coming back from injury. Despite losing out on an entire year of his career, Chet Holmgren used his time wisely to make sure he was able to hit the ground running upon return.

The conversation was filmed at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas for Garnett's "KG Certified" series.

"I mean the way I look at it, it could be a blessing or curse when I got hurt," Holmgren said. "Obviously, nobody wants to go through that situation, but, you know, I feel like I made the most out of it, working my body, watch the game for a year I feel like I picked up a lot of things that I can use this year."

2023 NBA Summer League: OKC Thunder center Chet Holmbgren

Chet Holmgren's summer league stats

Given that Chet Holmgren has been sidelined for so long, many feared he would need time to assimilate back into full NBA games. However, he gave fans plenty of memorable performances in the summer league, including 23 points and six blocks in his debut game.

After a four-game stretch where the team went 3-2, Holmgren had averaged 16.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game, giving fans and analysts plenty to discuss.

Chet Holmgren

At times, he looked to be a generational talent, the likes of which we haven't seen before in the league given his height. Other times, the concerns about his lanky frame holding back his interior presence on offense seemed like valid concerns.

As his teammate, Jalen Williams, said to media members, the work Holmgren has put into recovery from injury has played an integral role in his return.

“He’s playing like he never got injured, which is dope," Williams said. "I think a lot of guys probably have that wall where they’re kinda afraid to do a lot of things. You can kinda see him go out there and trust his work. He worked extremely hard while we were playing on the road. Always rehabbing."

With the OKC Thunder seemingly in a great spot heading into the season, only time will tell how the year plays out for Holmgren and the young group.

