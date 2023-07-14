The 2023-24 season hasn't started, but the picks for Rookie of the Year have started following the performances of Chet Holmgren at Summer League. Former OKC Thunder center Kendrick Perkins made his predictions on who will win the award.

Next season is about to be a crazy season with many young players coming into the league. Among the new guys is Holmgren, who missed the 2022-23 season due to injury. Now back on the floor, the 7-foot-1 center has shown what he's capable of, and Perkins has been impressed.

"At No. 1, Chet Holmgren, that's who is my Rookie of the Year this year," Perkins said. "Did you see him in Summer League? Did you see what he's capable of doing?

"You wanna put him at the five position, he could pick and roll, he could pick and pop, he could take you off the dribble, he could finish around the basket. He has elite handles. Look at that slippery eel."

Perkins also talked about Holmgren's defensive tenacity, which could help the young big man win the award. The Thunder's center played well in the Summer League, showcasing his moves on offense and anchoring the team's defense.

With the plethora of rookies available this season, it's unclear which new player will win the award. Aside from Holmgren, there are other star rookies who have caught the eyes of fans. Players like Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama are also favorites to win the award next season.

Comparing the performances of Chet Holmgren to other young NBA stars in the Summer League

In the Summer League, the rookies have shown what they can do in an NBA-like environment. To everyone's surprise, the youngsters have performed well and even earned a few fans.

Chet Holmgren has played well for the Thunder compared to other young players. Holmgren has played well on both ends of the floor.

Victor Wembanyama, on the other hand, struggled to make shots in his first game and was shut down for the rest of the Summer League after two contests.

Compared to Scoot Henderson, Holmgren played more games, which allowed him to showcase what he can do. Henderson only played one game before being shut down due to injury. It's difficult to judge a player's abilities with one game.

Brandon Miller, meanwhile, had his chances but struggled to be a two-way player. Miller bounced back in his third game but was eventually shut down.

It looks like Holmgren is the only prospect who was able to perform at a high level throughout the competition. Still, it's too early to tell if he can do it in an actual NBA game.

