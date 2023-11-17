"It was a hit piece": Larsa Pippen blasts Pablo Torre's show for biased interview that went viral 

Marcus Jordan, the son of six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, and reality TV star Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, made an appearance on Pablo Torre Finds Out, a podcast hosted by former ESPN host and reporter Pablo Torre. However, the couple laments their recent appearance on Torre's program on their own podcast, Separation Anxiety.

Marcus and Larsa discussed how Torre handled the interview in a report by Sports Illustrated. They both agree that the pre-interview discussion was somewhat negative and biased.

The couple assumed that when they started the Separation Anxiety podcast, people would understand their side more.

"We do podcasts and when people talk about us, I feel like they still don’t know who we are," Larsa said on Separation Anxiety. "They talked a lot of s--- before (the interview)."

The show revealed a few tidbits, like that Marcus thinks that his father, Michael Jordan would be the best man at their wedding, among many other things. Nonetheless, they feel that their revelations were blockbusters for those who were following their actions.

"It was very one-sided … It was a hit piece by the way," Pippen said.

WATCH: Pablo Torre's interview with Marcus Jordana and Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan tells Larsa Pippen that they did not do their research on Pablo Torre

Now that the media has feasted on Pablo Torre's interview with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, the couple has come to the realization that the former ESPN sportswriter was already against them prior to the interview.

More so, Jordan feels that they should have probed the host's interview style before agreeing to appear on the show.

“They talked a lot of s**t,” Jordan said. “I wasn’t too familiar with the format of his show. Maybe that’s on us not doing our research or whatever, I feel like the first half segment of the show was talking crazy.”

Jordan also thinks that Torre did his part in researching them through their podcast. He also had something to say about how they approached the interview.

"Obviously they had listened to the podcast and were familiar with it, but our interview was very fluffy … and I feel like their commentary that aired before our interview was pretty biased," Jordan said.

The controversy surrounding the interview adds to fans' continuous intrigue with the couple, who had ties with two of the best players from the Chicago Bulls championship team in the 1990s. It is still a question of when and if Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen will get married and how they will approach it.