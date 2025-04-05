"It’s a bad deal for the child" - Jason Whitlock shares honest feelings on Anthony Edwards-Ayesha Howard drama

The paternity drama involving Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard has the basketball world abuzz. Blaze Media sports commentator Jason Whitlock shared his take on the matter.

Addressing the rumor of Edwards requesting to pay a million dollars in child support, Whitlock said on his "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" show on Friday:

"I find it sad. I don't understand why these guys are allergic to condoms, are allergic to marriage or allergic to responsibility. I know it's a bad deal for the child because it seems like he wants to cut a check and forget that he had this kid. Maybe I am wrong."

Slamming the "baby mama" culture, Whitlock also wondered if Ayesha Howard would be able to manage that amount of money.

"I wonder what he thinks about this woman's ability to manage money over the course of this child's life. How much of it she will blow immediately. And then, you know, the kid and her will be in dire stress down the road. I don't know."

"The whole thing is sad. But I am not that shocked by you know, because that's where we are in this baby mama culture."

However, despite several claims on social media, Howard has denied that she had been offered to pay $1 million by Anthony Edwards or his team.

In October 2024, Ayesha had her daughter, Aubri. According to In Touch, a month before the birth of their child, Anthony Edwards had already filed for child support in Georgia, where, according to Edwards, Howard lived with her son, whom she had with rapper Lil Baby.

However, Howard later filed the petition in California, denying she still lived in Georgia and asking for child support to be established in California.

Anthony Edwards' ex Ayesha Howard hits back at people questioning her decision to have the child

Anthony Edwards' ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard hit back at online trolls for shaming her for having her daughter despite the NBA star asking her not to have the child. The social media influencer called out the double standard and said that women took to the streets to defend a woman's choice for her body; however, when one does so, she gets slammed.

"The second a woman decides to make a decision about her body and her child, y’all turn into weirdos. Do you want a man to tell you what to do with your body or not? Do you want the right or not?"

Howard also addressed being tagged a "gold digger."

"There’s no telling you guys that I’m not a gold digger,” she said. “The only thing that irritates me is I read comments that say ‘Oh you’re a gold digger or you kept the baby for a check.’ What if I came to y’alls pages right and I compared the men that you have children with to the men that I have children with?

According to The Shade Room, Anthony Edwards is involved in another paternity suit with Alexandria Desroches. They allegedly share a son named Amir.

