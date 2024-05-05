“It’s dope”: Chad Ochocinco makes intriguing Michael Jordan and NBA series analogy to Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s raging rap feud

Former NFL star Chad Ochocinco spoke on the latest episode of "Nightcap" with Shannon Sharpe and expressed his take on the ongoing feud between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Ochocinco even brought up a Michael Jordan analogy to explain the situation.

The apparent beef, which has been in existence since the early 2010s, seems to have escalated in recent times, with both artists naming each other in recently released songs. Drake, via "Family Matters," alleged that one of Lamar’s children is not biologically his, while in "Meet the Grahams," Lamar raps about Drake being addicted to gambling, sex, drugs and alcohol.

Regardless, with the two songs released within minutes of each other on Saturday, the beef has remained an indirect one thus far. That is exactly what Chad Ochocinco seemed pleased about, as he initially claimed that the feud in itself was "good for hip-hop":

“This is good for hip-hop, two of the best in the game, allowing their beef to show through penmanship, even though they hate each other, I think it is great. Drake is good at what he does. Kendrick Lamar, a lyricist, there is so many layers to dissect when you listen to what he is saying. It’s dope, I like it. I am thoroughly enjoying it.”

Ochocinco then compared the hype surrounding the two rappers with that of Michael Jordan releasing a pair of Air Jordans that brought about queues spanning the block:

"Remember when Jordan used to release, and the line would be around the block, around the corner, because everybody waiting on, that’s how I am right now, when it comes to the qualm between Drake and goddamn Kendrick."

Ocho then compared the spat with an NBA playoff series, claiming that the two artists had gone back and forth continuously:

"Matter of fact, it's so funny when I think about it right? Kendrick and goddamn Drake going back and forth is no different than a seven-game NBA series. Because that's what it's like. They going back-and-forth, back-and-forth."

Drake and Kendrick Lamar escalate longstanding feud with latest releases

The two artists have been throwing shade at each other for more than a decade, with 2013’s Kendrick Lamar song "Control" name-dropping multiple rappers, including J. Cole, Big K.R.I.T., Drake and Wale.

However, all of the artists, apart from Drake, took being named as a compliment, as Kendrick effectively rapped that he was a bigger star than all of them. Drake, who claimed to have been caught off-guard by the barrage, claimed that the song was not real, and instead seemed to have been created "for the people":

“I saw him after that and it was just like love, so it’s like was that real or was that for the people? Those were harsh words, you can’t just say that and see me like, ‘Yeah, man, what’s up,’ pretending like nothing ever happened.”

Regardless, since the release of "Control," the two rappers, who had previously worked together on multiple features, including 2012’s "Poetic Justice," have been at a crossroads. While minor references have been continuously apparent in both their songs, the recent saga has taken things to another level.

Still, Ochocinco appears to be delighted with the situation and is happy that, despite the verbal threats, the beef in itself has played out in the form of songs rather than anything more concerning.